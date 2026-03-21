A former staff member of Fidelity Bank Plc in 2008, who has relocated to Germany, has disclosed his annual salary at the time

The man said he was an executive trainee (ET) at the time, and he expressed doubts that a fresh executive trainee now would earn close to $3k (over N4 million) a year

The amount the former bank worker shared publicly blew internet users away, as people spoke about the earnings of bankers in the present age

An X user, with the handle @ng_gwg, has revealed that he was an executive trainee at Fidelity Bank Plc in 2008.

The man, who relocated to Germany, shared his annual earnings as a Fidelity Bank staff n 2008 while reacting to an X user's claim that no banker is paid less than 400k monthly.

A former Fidelity Bank worker shares his salary as of 2008. Stock photo of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Shapecharge, Pius Utomi Ekepi

Source: Getty Images

Former Fidelity Bank worker's earnings

In a tweet on March 20, the man said his annual earnings as a Fidelity Bank executive trainee in 2008 were N1.6 million, which he believes is about $10k a year then. He wrote:

"When I started working with Fidelity in 2008, my total annual pay as an ET was ~1.6 million per year, and that was about $10k a year then. Today, I’m not even sure a fresh ET earns close to $3k a year. Inflation devalues us all."

Speaking further, the former bank worker recounted his banking journey in Nigeria. In his words:

"Yup, straight employment after writing and passing their aptitude test. Then I also passed the aptitude tests for UBA, Finbank, Afribank, and First Bank, but I chose Fidelity. I wrote the Fidelity test in Onitsha, UBA in Benin (Akpapava ), FirstBank in Enugu, government school can’t remember the name, Finbank at Government Secondary School on Okigwe Road in Owerri, and Afribank in their branch in Enugu. Those were the days of humble beginnings."

He said it was a humble beginning and that it was a great job at the time.

"Surprisingly, it was a humble beginning, albeit a great job at the time as a young graduate; we were competing closely with those in oil companies back then. I don’t know what happened to banking; it seems to have drifted far behind compared to oil, telecoms, and even other related top employers."

A former Fidelity Bank worker says he was paid N1.6 million per year then. Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

See her tweet below:

Ex- Fidelity Bank worker's revelation stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former bank worker's revelation below:

@Fedrickkkkkk said:

"2008?

"That’s a legend right there."

@CompentM said:

"This quote is top-notch. ET now na like 200k+ for some big commercial banks."

@jnr_mike said:

"2013, my sis annually at Zenith was about 5m."

@victormk_2 said:

"$10k a year humble beginnings? God abeg see material, sow me start up agbada."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported the top 10 best-paying banks in Nigeria for entry-level staff.

Fidelity Bank increases workers' salaries again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Fidelity Bank had raised its workers' salaries again.

The bank also announced a 20% pay hike for all employees in a statement seen by Finance in Africa, the second compensation increase in as many months.

It further stated that the bank has always exceeded market expectations under the direction of Managing Director and CEO Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe (OON). With a 1.27% increase in share value at the end of trading, Legit.ng had reported that Fidelity Bank's market capitalisation surpassed N1 trillion.

Source: Legit.ng