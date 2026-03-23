A Nigerian man has shared his recent experience after entering a bank to perform some transactions

In a now-viral tweet shared via his official account, he wondered why such a thing would happen at a bank

Social media users who came across his tweet stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian man has recounted an unusual experience at a bank where he had gone to carry out some transactions.

According to him, the situation he encountered left him both surprised and concerned, as it was something he had never witnessed before in such an environment.

Man speaks about rare power outage he experienced at bank. Photo credit: @thefashygram/X.

Source: Twitter

Man surprised over 'blackout' in banking hall

Identified on X as @thefashygram, the man shared that throughout his life in Nigeria, he had never come across a scenario where a bank’s power supply failed due to a generator running out of fuel.

He stated that the incident felt unusual enough to raise concerns about declining standards and reliability in places normally expected to maintain constant operations.

He said:

"I have lived 26 years in Nigeria, I have never heard diesel finish in a generator at a bank. End times are really near. Everywhere black out for bank. One of the cashiers that was attending to me was just really polite and nice telling me not to be pissed but it was just surprising to me mhen."

Nigerian man shares his experience at a bank following power outage. Photo credit: @thefashygram/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as man shares experience at bank

Following his post, reactions poured in from other Nigerians who had either experienced similar situations or expressed shock at the incident.

Many commenters used the opportunity to recount their own encounters with unexpected service interruptions in banks and other essential institutions.

Tolulope said:

"Someone definitely didn’t do their job well. Diesel is usually filled every morning so it’s either that the person was not around, forgot, or there was no diesel in the bank but then most banks now use solar so which bank you dey."

Doyinsola said:

"Lolll, Abeg make the end even come quick because everyone is truly tired at this point. How much more can we really push??? Let it come, Nigerians are ready!!!!"

Nwami said:

"Someone did not do his job. Either the security didn't give an update on the diesel level, or operations Manager/BM did not approve and process expense for diesel top up level."

Abdulmuiz said:

"That kind of moment shocks people because some systems feel too important to fail. Then reality reminds you that broken infrastructure does not respect status. In places where failure is normal, the real surprise is when things actually work."

Evil me said:

"War wey Iran and U.S dey fight dey affect our fuel price and light even Iran wey the war dey get light but Nigeria wey nothing concern nor dey get light again and fuel don reach 1350 nobody suffer reach Nigeria for the whole world."

Alpha commented:

"Dang! Them gats bleed am before e on oh. Chai if it is a company serviced diesel engine na minimum ₦120k to bleed it o. Because if them buy diesel put just like that it won't start."

See the post below:

Nigerian man enjoys 24/7 light

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said he invested some money, running into millions, to install solar electricity for his private use.

Mr Banks shared a photo of the solar system on X, noting that he spent at least N7 million to install it.

Source: Legit.ng