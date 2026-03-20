A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has gone viral after displaying his CGPA from the university

The individual explained that he was always the last in class in secondary school and shared what changed

He mentioned he won multiple awards during the convocation ceremony at the University of Ibadan

A graduate of the University of Ibadan who took last position in secondary school has gone viral online after revealing that he scored 53 As out of the 66 courses he did in the university, and also displayed his final year CGPA.

The individual mentioned that, sometime back, he would always clap when he saw people receiving awards, but never thought of himself as a bright student, yet his results showed otherwise.

UI student who took last position in school graduates with 3.80 CGPA, many awards. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/triple_a_sports/ Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan graduate bags first-class degree

Abdulmujeeb Adewale mentioned a point in his life when his academic journey took a different turn, and he began to notice improvement.

He shared:

"On November 13, 2025, exactly a week ago, at the University of Ibadan International Conference Centre, I made my parents proud, my family proud, and everyone who has ever believed in me proud. It was the happiest moment of my life when I was announced as the Overall Best Student in the Department of Special Education, Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan, with a CGPA of 3.80 out of 4.00."

After disclosing the CGPA he finished with from the university, he spoke about his secondary school days in the TikTok post and explained that he took last position in secondary school.

He continued:

"Anyone who knew me in secondary school knows how much I struggled academically. I was one of the students who took last position in class. I did not see myself as brilliant, and nothing about my results suggested that I would one day become a top student. What changed my story was the policy introduced by the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, in 2016."

He spoke further about his convocation party and the several times his name was mentioned during the event at the University of Ibadan.

He continued:

"Hearing my name being called again and again to receive merit awards during the 77th Founders Day and Convocation Ceremony brought tears to my eyes. I remembered how I used to attend end-of-year parties in secondary school and clap for awardees because I knew I wasn’t anywhere close to them academically. Standing on that stage as the one receiving awards after completing my first degree felt like a dream that God made real."

University of Ibadan graduate who finished last in secondary school becomes overall best student. Photo Source: Tiktok/triple_a_sports

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan graduate shares his CGPA

The brilliant student went on to mention the courses he took in the university and the CGPA he ended each year with.

He explained:

"I took 66 courses in my four years as an undergraduate."

"I had 53 As (Thirty-one 70+, Twenty-one 80+, and one 90+)"

"I had 12 Bs and 1 C"

"100 level GPA: 3.77/4.00"

"200 level GPA: 3.78/4.00"

"300 level GPA: 3.71/4.00"

"400 level GPA: 4.00/4.00"

"Final CGPA: 3.80/4.00"

"Best Graduating Student, Special Education Department

Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Education (2nd runner-up)"

"Best Graduating Muslim Student, Faculty of Education

"Top 10 Best Graduating Muslim Students, University of Ibadan (Ranked 6th)"

"I won over eight scholarships and awards."

"I took on more than thirteen leadership and volunteering roles, including serving as the President of the Nigerian Association of Special Education Students, University of Ibadan, from 2024 to 2025."

"I am thankful to God for how far I have come. I extend my gratitude to my family and friends. I also appreciate all the lecturers and teachers who have contributed to shaping my life."

"If my story inspires you or reminds you that your past does not define your future, please share it."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Idris Ogundele, a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), shared how he came to love a course he initially knew little about. He originally wanted to study Mechanical Engineering, but was offered admission in Agricultural and Environmental Engineering instead.

UI graduate celebrates first class, shares next plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Aremu Suliyat Opeyemi, a student from the University of Ibadan (UI), finished her studies in Statistics with first-class honours.

She shared her results online and said she wants to study more, this time a postgraduate degree in Biostatistics or Medical Statistics.

Source: Legit.ng