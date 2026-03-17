A first-class graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has disclosed her next plan after completing her undergraduate studies at the institution

The statistics graduate happily displayed a notification of result document she received from the University of Ibadan, which confirmed the degree she signed out with

Social media users congratulated the UI scholar and reacted to her next plan, with some advising her on how to go about it

Aremu Suliyat Opeyemi, a statistics graduate who earned a first-class honours from the University of Ibadan (UI), has again celebrated her academic feat on X (formerly Twitter).

The lady, who shared a document confirming her UI degree, revealed that her next plan is to pursue a postgraduate degree in Biostatistics/Medical Statistics.

Aremu Suliyat Opeyemi earned a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @OmobrodaAremu

Source: Twitter

Suliyat further said that she is open to opportunities. Suliyat is quite serious about her postgraduate desire and even spelt her desire on her X bio.

The UI graduate's tweet read:

"Today I’m celebrating my first class honor in Statistics again.

"The aim is to pursue a postgraduate degree in Biostatistics/Medical Statistics.

"I’m open for a lot of opportunities that comes my way.

"Congratulations to me again."

A University of Ibadan first-class graduate shares her next plan online. Photo Credit: @OmobrodaAremu

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

University of Ibadan graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

@HonConqueror said:

"Unrelated, but how do you have a light yellow ink on a white paper? Whoever is in charge of the letterhead should be accessed for competency and everyone involved who approved it. Cos tf?"

@Theresa52764392 said:

"Hearty congrats, Suliyat.

"May God grant your heart desires."

@lungydagidy said:

"First Class from U.I..? Baba your brain power raise to power."

@Chisq4impact said:

"Apply to the Biostatistics master's at Johns Hopkins and you can do the advanced methods track."

@De_nelz007 said:

"I pray make u, use am find work ooo, because the real world no be first class the rule, na dose way understand the game."

@Akikanju1568901 said:

"Congrats. I wish you the best."

@hennytan_b said:

"I need to follow you so I can get updates when the scholarship arrives cause it will.

"I also love to pursue a postgraduate degree in Biostatistics.

"Congratulations to you again."

@farmer_yolo said:

"Congratulations — unlimited opportunity for you, dear."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan best graduating student had opened up about missing his induction despite recording a major achievement.

UI first-class graduate bags 8 awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan graduate from a family of engineers had bagged a first-class honours degree with eight awards.

The graduate took to LinkedIn to reflect on his academic journey and celebrate several milestones he achieved during his time at the university.

He grew up in a family where his two older brothers had already studied engineering, and thankfully, he was inducted as a Graduate Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the Nigerian Society of Environmental Engineers. According to him, although studying engineering seemed natural due to his family background, gaining admission into the course was not easy.

Source: Legit.ng