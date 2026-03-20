Popular Nigerian health influencer, Aproko Doctor, has dropped his take on pastors making their members choose faith healing over medical treatment

The influencer criticised such practice, sharing experience of how a woman nearly lost her life listening to a pastor's advice

He decided to call the responsible body and fellow General Overseers of various churches to get their act together, sparking reactions online

Popular Nigerian health influencer and medical doctor Aproko Doctor has spoken out against religious leaders and pastors who promote faith healing over medical treatment.

In a video shared on social media on March 20, 2026, the doctor emphasised the dangers of these supposed men of God putting their members' lives at risk.

Aproko doctor speaks on pastors neglecting medical treatment for spiritual and faith healing. Photo credit: Aproko doctor/X

Source: Twitter

His concern comes from when his friend's mother nearly lost her life recently due to what her pastor had told her. He explained that the woman who had a diabetic ulcer was almost at the point of death because her pastor advised her to rely on her faith instead of getting treatment from the hospital.

Doctor speaks on spiritual and medical treatment

According to Aproko doctor, the friend's mother's illness was initially a minor one, but it progressed into a severe infection after the pastor convinced her that the illness was spiritual.

Aproko Doctor comments on pastors making their members choose faith healing over medical treatment. Photo credit: Aproko doctor/X

Source: Twitter

He said:

"Do you know what the pastor told her? He told her that it was spiritual. He told her that the doctors will kill her. He told her that her faith will be measured by her refusing the doctors.

See, this video is not just about, 'eh, my opinion is different from your opinion.' We need to start asking questions because this is looking like collective negligence."

Describing the situation as alarming, Aproko Doctor questioned the responsibility of religious leaders who give such advice.

He clarified that he believes in miracles but stressed that faith should not replace medical care. According to him, relying solely on spiritual intervention in serious health cases could lead to avoidable deaths.

Watch the video posted on X below:

Reactions to Aproko doctor's comment on healing

Legit.ng collected reactions from Aproko's comment on pastors promoting faith healing over medical treatment. Some of the comments are below.

@EduGabbaner said:

"When pastors and reverends fall sick, they travel abroad for proper medical treatment. But when their members are sick, they prescribe prayers like medicine oil and holy water. It’s time to stop deceiving our people."

@drClare_Okafor stated:

"When pastors tell people diabetic ulcers / dental abscesses / cancers are purely spiritual & medical care = lack of faith, lives are lost unnecessarily. Prayer + hospital is not unbelief, it’s wisdom. We lose too many because of this mindset."

@chi_quiero wrote:

"You shouldn't be sorry, Doc.

But for over a month, nobody knew mama was ill? How?? Where were her kids?? Over a month!"

In a similar story, Aproko Doctor dropped a comment following the death of popular influencer baddie Jessica Elena, warning about the complications of BBL surgery.

Aproko doctor reacts to Nanyah's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aproko Doctor reacted to singer Nanyah’s death, saying the snake bite wasn’t the actual cause.

He disclosed that two hospitals visited by Nanyah lacked antivenom, describing the development as unacceptable.

He blamed Nigeria’s failing healthcare system for her death and criticised misplaced government priorities.

Source: Legit.ng