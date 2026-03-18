A Nigerian man abroad got many people talking after he sent a warning to all his enemies because of his daughter

He made the statement after he discovered that his daughter is set to become a legal practitioner

The message of the Nigerian father caught the attention of many people on social media, who reacted to the post

A Nigerian father has sent an important message to all his enemies after his daughter announced she is about to qualify as a lawyer, as shown in a viral video.

His daughter, who posted the video, added a caption to the clip that better explains what her father was trying to say.

Man abroad grabs attention online after sending message to his enemies. Photo Source: Twitter/avtanimomo

Source: TikTok

Lady shares father's reaction to law career

As the clip plays, he said his enemies should be prepared for him, as he is set to meet them in court in a few months.

The TikTok video, which details the statement of the father, showed him saying:

🤣"All my enemies, they're in trouble. All my enemies, you're in trouble. All my enemies, wait for me, I'm coming. All of you will see me and my daughter, we'll meet in court. All my enemies, you're in trouble because you'll meet me and my daughter in court very soon."

Nigerian father warns enemies after daughter is set to become a lawyer. Photo Source: Twitter/avtanimomo

Source: TikTok

The Nigerian man continues in the clip:

"In 3 months' time, all my enemies, you'll meet me in court with my daughter. In 3 months' time, get ready for me. I'm on my way to court with my daughter."

As he said this and explained, his daughter @avtanimomo added a caption that explains that her father said this after he discovered that she is going to become a lawyer.

She wrote:

"Your Nigerian dad finds out I'm going to be a lawyer."

The video also attracted the attention of many people, who reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as father celebrates his daughter

MTF said:

"He’s definitely going to rely on your legal counsel every chance he gets! 😭😭 So cute."

michelle🐚💕 Shared

"i only have a law degree but my dad says the same thing, i’m not even qualified yet 🤣 CONGRATS GIRL."

Harmattz stressed:

"Daddy is the one winning, he is bagging another." achievement —Papa Lawyer😂 I love that for you both❤️

notStephKeen Wrote:

"This took me out 😂😂😂 he’s sooo funny."

teegirl611 added:

"Very proud father, when my son started on Medical school, I told him I cannot wait for him to complete in other my him to do my correction surgery 🤣🤣🤣, he was just laughing. congratulations both."

Chandi 🎻 Shated:

"The way he kept saying ‘WITH MY DAUGHTER’, I just know he loves being your dad 😭😭 so precious."

BoyChar added:

"LMAO adding this to my daily vocabulary."

Tils888 noted:

"So wholesome he’s so proud 🥰 I can just imagine him telling his friends ‘ hold on let me consult my legal counsel, my daughter."

Savage said:

"Congratulations in advance, May almighty God guide you through."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Rebekah Coleman became a judge in 32A District Court in Detroit, US. Her father had the special job of swearing her in. Now, both father and daughter are judges.

Lady happy as father finishes law degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a lady congratulated her father, who has just qualified to be admitted as an advocate.

She said her father started his law degree at 50 as an undergraduate and became qualified at 58. Many people who saw the post congratulated him and praised his courage. Some shared their own experiences.

Source: Legit.ng