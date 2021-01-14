A woman, Rebekah Coleman, has progressed in her law career and her dad had the honour of swearing her in as a judge

With the new feat, Rebekah is now the head of 32A District Court in Detriot, US, joining her father at the top

Congratulations poured in from her followers on LinkedIn as some said her dad looks very young

A young woman, Rebekah Coleman, has taken to her LinkedIn page to show the adorable moment she shared with her father in the courtroom.

Posting a picture of both of them in their lawyer garbs, the daughter said her father swore her in as the judge of 32A District Court in America.

That makes it two judges in a family serving justice to better humanity. Before her appointment as a judge, the young lady according to her profile worked at Law Office of Rebekah R Coleman PLLC.

The young judge was massively celebrated by her followers. Photo source: LinkedIn/Rebekah Coleman

She joined the firm after studying at the Wayne State University Law School in 2010. The brilliant lady also has a degree in theatre from Michigan State University.

Among her skills are legal writing and public speaking. Her post read:

"I was able to share this very special moment with my father as he swore me in as Judge of the 32A District Court!"

The woman's post has gathered over 23,000 likes and hundreds of comments as at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

Irabor said:

"Wow.. He looks so young! Congrats."

Tanya Burke said:

"Congratulations!"

Rand Johnson said:

"Congratulations."

Fidelis Ehireme said:

"Wow... Congratulations."

