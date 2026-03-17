A young lady posted the message she got from her mother, explaining the reason behind such a heavily worded chat

She revealed that she had gone in search of her absent father after 23 years but her mother's reaction was unexpected

Many who came across the message agreed with the mother's curses as some thought it was too much from a mum

A Nigerian lady who went in search of her absent father showed her mother’s unexpected reaction.

She stated that she decided to look for her dad after 23 years, but her mother was not having it.

A Nigerian lady who went in search of her absent father after 23 years showed her mother’s unexpected reaction. Photo: @jadesola.aura

Source: TikTok

Identified as @jadesola.aura on TikTok, the lady showed the chat she got from her mother after looking for her dad.

In the chats, her heartbroken mother cursed her, stating that she would experience same thing her father did to her.

See screenshots of chats below:

A lady goes in search of absent father after 23 years, shows unexpected message from mum. Photo: @jadesola.aura

Source: TikTok

The lady captioned the post:

"My only offense was looking for my dad after 23 years. I understand your pains dear mum. I'm coming back to bless you soon. Maami. The silent pain I am going through. happy Mother’s Day mum."

See the lady's TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's mum's chat

Kenny said:

"Pls look for him if you can. No one is talking about the pains you went through the night or days your daddy was by your side. How you wished daddy will take you to school buy you toys like other kids had. Don’t allow anyone use you to settle scores your life is too precious for that."

heenahsvarietystore said:

"Since she went looking for him after 23 years means he is a good man….she should be saying amen to her mums prayers."

Big wura said:

"Your mum is deeply hurt,you can just give her time."

Victoria said:

"Better go and apologize to this woman let her take back her words cause the prayer of a pained mother is real o"

adetejujumy said:

"But Wetin u dey find…. Why looking for who left u for 20.+ years, …..I’m 30+ years and I don’t know my father I can’t even recognize him if he’s right In front of me ……. I no dey find anybody, my mom is more than enough for me."

Emmy said:

"To be honest the woman did not curse since her dad is the angel she’s looking for she will meet man like her dad in her mom life and Amen to your mom prayers cause I think your dad is a good man."

Nightwear vendor in Abraka said:

"Pray she forgives you oo she’s deeply hurt."

In related stories, a customer posted the message he got from his customer, while a businesswoman displayed the unexpected message she received from her client's boyfriend.

US-based lady posts message from Nigerian uncle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US-based lady asked her uncle to sponsor her trip to Nigeria after telling him that she had seen an affordable ticket.

She posted her uncle's reaction on social media, as he gave her a response that she was not expecting while reminding her of the past.

The screenshot of the messages caught people’s attention as some agreed with the uncle while others sided with the lady.

Source: Legit.ng