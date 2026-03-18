Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter Deborah's old response to her critics has resurfaced on social media

In the old post from 2023, the popular cleric's daughter expressed displeasure at vile comments on her page

The old post resurfaced amid the criticism she faced over alleged body piercing, jewellery during Mother's Day celebration

Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter, Deborah, has continued to make waves on social media after her Mother’s Day post caused wagging tongues to drag her in the comment section.

Legit.ng reported that Deborah shared some photos to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, March 15, 2026, and in one of the photos, the cleric's daughter faced criticism for a toe ring and a leg chain spotted on her.

Deborah Enenche says she owes no one anything in old response to critics. Credit: deborahpaulenenche

Source: Instagram

Her action triggered fiery reactions from netizens, who felt it wasn’t appropriate for a pastor’s daughter.

Deborah Enenche's old post resurfaces amid criticism

A recent look at her official Facebook page showed her old response to the criticism in 2023 at the top of her timeline.

In the old post, Deborah expressed displeasure over the vile comments netizens shared on her page.

"For those of you who come here with the intent to write hurtful and harmful words, just remember there's a human being behind this account and more so a God who sees and rewards all.

"I usually don't even read too many comments because it can get so toxic. But the way the enemy has been trying to get to me is through the mentions people make of me in their posts. I've read some vile things and they usually don't get to me much but lately it's been a bit intense. I actually may need to distance myself from you guys for a bit if it continues like this," she said.

Pastor Enenche's daughter stated that she owed no one anything, adding that she deserved to live her life in the way that pleases God and makes her feel content.

"I deserve to live my life in peace and in the way that pleases God and makes me feel content. I don't owe anyone here anything but I owe my life to Jesus. As long as I'm pleasing him that's all that matters," she said.

Deem it a privilege to be allowed into another person's virtual space and honour that sacrosanct bond. If you have to be mean, do it at the devil not me. And if you don't like me, don't follow me. All I'm asking is for a little kindness and consideration. God bless you," she added.

A screenshot of Deborah Enenche's old response to critics is below:

Deborah Enenche's old response to critics spotted at the top of her Facebook page timeline amid fresh criticism. Credit: deborahpaulenenche

Source: Instagram

Woman's observation about Deborah Enenche's new pictures

Legit.ng previously reported that a woman shared her observation about Deborah Enenche's new pictures. In a Facebook post on Sunday, March 15, Deborah celebrated Mother's Day by sharing pictures of herself and her adornments.

Remarking on Deborah's new pictures, the woman amplified the comments of some netizens by pointing out the nose rings, toe ring, leg chain and other adornments of Deborah.

Source: Legit.ng