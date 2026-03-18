A young Nigerian soldier who gave a drink to a man who was angry because his money was not paid has gone viral

The soldier explained that he initially thought the man was not mentally stable, but later understood why he was angry

He gave him a drink to calm him down in the video and explained what the company did after seeing the video

A Nigerian soldier has posted a video showing how he helped calm a man who was angry after a person he worked for refused to pay him for the job.

He calmed the man down with a drink, and the video showing the moment the man became calm after taking the drink got the attention of the company that produced it, who rewarded the man with a brand new motorbike.

Soldier goes viral after calming angry man with a drink. Photo Source: Tiktok/herculesempire

Source: TikTok

Man owed money gets help

The incident was detailed in a series of videos posted on social media by the soldier, who said that when he initially saw the individual walking and behaving strangely, he thought he was not mentally stable.

In the initial video posted on TikTok by the soldier, it showed the moment he called the man, who immediately began to explain what was happening and that he was owed a certain amount of money, which had not been paid.

"I no go allow make person owe me again. You owe me, I no go allow again."

The soldier, however, told him to calm down and handed him a drink.

The video, which showed the incident, carried the caption:

"When I sighted this man, I thought he was a mad man. I never knew he was under pressure, so I called him and calmed him down with a chilled Fearless Energy drink."

The soldier explained that immediately the man took the drink, he became calm.

@herculesempire has, however, posted a fresh video of the soldier, who explained that the company that produced the drink reached out and asked to help the individual, whose name has been identified as Ola.

Speaking about the incident, the soldier said:

"As a military man, my instant reaction was to be forceful, but I chose to be calm when I saw he wasn't armed, so I asked him his name. He said Ola."

"I went back to Ola's village. When he saw me, he was very excited. That same day, I took him to a barbing salon."

Man owed money gets help after soldier’s video goes online. Photo Source: Tiktok/herculesempire

Source: TikTok

He explained that the company that produced the drink reached out to offer help to Mr. Ola, and he suggested that they give him a motorbike.

Eventually, the company gifted Mr. Ola a new bike after the video went viral.

The soldier explained further:

"They reached out to me. They wanted to support Ola. They wanted to support a real change, so I suggested they buy Ola a motorbike, which they did."

"When I returned to Ola's village with the motorbike, it wasn't just about giving Ola a gift, it was about giving him a fresh start."

"Fearless Energy drink, a brand under Rite, asked me to give him this bike as a gift from them."

He narrated the incident to several other people who gathered to watch as Mr. Ola was given the brand new bike.

"Person dey owe Mr. Ola money. Mr. Ola work for person, them no give am money for the work, Mr. Ola dey vex say them no give am money."

"I gave him a drink, he collected it and drank it, and his body calmed down."

"What began as a 1,500 disagreement became an opportunity to recreate income and make change."

Reactions as man gets help from company

Big MK BALLAR10 stressed:

"Na fear make ola calm oo, no be fearless 😂trust women nd die young 🌱🌚dat drink no good for health."

Alhaji White 🤍 Destiny B. wrote:

"Bro but you don do Free advert for fearless like this o."

Whisper said:

"If they had paid him there won’t be any change ..every disappointment is a blessing."

Ejike noted:

"Hope the Nigerian Army is seeing such love from their personnel? he needs to be promoted. let love lead, Nigeria needs more of you. God bless."

ọgwụgwụ ode ukpor shared:

"How much is fearless company? I went to buy it please."

Danzy Entertainment added:

"I will drink Fearless today because of this video."

Rdice_Hair_Boss said:

"Yes we need each other to survive that’s why we need you in 2027 protest."

barbie girl wrote:

"Am proud of you oluwatobiloba you've been doing this since we dey barracks can't love you less

Nwoko Maria added:

"POV: try calm down whenever you’re angry especially when people are trying to talk to you."

chriskelvins said:

"I said it that day on the comment section that fearless company suppose make you their ambassador, you did the the best and live advert for them. My dear may God continue to bless and promote you."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian serving in the US military sparked reactions online after sharing his views on attacks involving Iran. He described the strikes in Nigeria and Iran as gifts tied to festive periods and also referred to former US president Donald Trump as a generous leader.

Soldier who stopped Wike gets surprise gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a classmate of Nyesom Wike’s challenger, Yerima, shared an emotional post about him online.

He posted throwback photos from their university days and expressed pride in the soldier for standing his ground during the heated encounter.

Source: Legit.ng