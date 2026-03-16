A Nigerian man planning his wedding has narrated what happened when he ran into his former girlfriend and her husband at the Lagos airport

In the course of their conversation, the man said he informed the couple that he was getting married, and his ex-girlfriend's husband gave him $300 (N411,460)

Quite to her surprise, he received a message from his ex-girlfriend regarding the money, and their chat sparked mixed reactions

Comr Ishaku Kingsley Hassan, a Nigerian man, has shared his experience after he encountered his ex-girlfriend and her husband at the Lagos airport.

Kingsley, whose wedding is in the offing, said he mentioned to the couple that his marriage ceremony was forthcoming, and his ex-girlfriend's husband handed him $300 (N411,460).

A man says his ex-girlfriend's husband gave him $300 (N411,460). Photo Credit: Comr Ishaku Kingsley Hassan

Source: Facebook

Man shares his chat with ex-girlfriend

However, Kingsley said he received a message from his former girlfriend in which she expressed disappointment at him for taking the money, saying she had always spoken highly of him before her husband, before their eventual chance meeting.

Unperturbed, the man laughed it off, stating that he has never received dollars since the beginning of the year, adding that he doesn't envy grace.

In the chat, he told his girlfriend that he was even considering going down publicly to appreciate her husband for the money. He wrote on Facebook while sharing their chat:

"I meet my Ex & her husband today at Lagos airport, after exchanging pleasantries, so me & the husband start gisting, the man is very simple, so I told them am getting married they where happy, the husband ask me so how is the preparation, i said everything is going well, this man bring his wallet low & behold he bring $100, 3 note ($300) & give me, & said marriage support, I was shock but I maintain my steez collect it put in my put & thank him special.

"Only for me to come & see this message from my Ex , that I should have said no , since the beginning of this year, I never hold USD as my own, hahaha, after collecting the money i dont know when i told the girl that "i always know your going to marry a good husband, i no dey Envy Grace wooo, I always ask God to make me humble to the rest of my life.

"We no dey package for our destiny helpers eyes wooo , Na money I dey find, na why I leave Gombe come Abuja."

A man who ran into his ex-girlfriend and her husband at the airport has shared his encounter with them. Photo Credit: Comr Ishaku Kingsley Hassan

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Man's experience with his ex stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience with his ex below:

Rijimwae E. Adi Akyara said:

"Infact if she wan add I go collect. And thank you for the last paragraph. I learnt. God bless you."

Precious Egharevba said:

"Don't even mind that your ex. Tell her to send you 500dollars, so that you can refund the 300USD."

Erica Taladi said:

"A nice guy indeed, why won't you collect the money, ha let her park well wooo na money matter."

Chukwuemeka Eunice said:

"Ahswr make she no dey package you in front of your helper🤣🤣🤣who pass you don pass you simple. And the man fit no carry am.for mind."

Edidiong David said:

"Is the way u people will be holding Nigeria passport for local flight that baffles me when u can easily show them an Id card."

Ajuma Isa said:

"Brotherhood is proud of you but if na your woman collect money from her ex, everywhere for scatter ko?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had sparked a conversation online over his unexpected experience with his former girlfriend.

Man sprays N10 notes on ex-girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had sprayed N10 notes on his former girlfriend as she signed out of the university.

Sharing a video of the moment he sprayed N10 notes on his ex-lover, the man wrote, "Money na way again." In the TikTok video, the fresh graduate, who wore a white shirt covered in signatures, looked excited.

She, however, covered her mouth in amusement on seeing her ex-boyfriend, who wore a crop top and a jean skirt.

Source: Legit.ng