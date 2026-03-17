A plane crash occurred in a Ghanaian community, reportedly killing two people on board and sparking controversies

Among the eyewitnesses was a man who narrated what he saw the pilot do before the plane tumbled into the ground

The man’s narration sparked reactions, as those who came across the video shared their thoughts about the incident

An eyewitness shared details about the last moments before an aircraft crashed in a Ghanaian community called Tema.

The crash, which happened on Monday, March 16, 2026, reportedly claimed the lives of two people.

Eyewitness shares what pilot did before plane crashed in Ghana. Photo: GhOne TV

Source: TikTok

Eyewitness shares details of Ghana plane crash

In an interview shared on @GHOneTV TikTok page, the eyewitness shared what he noticed after seeing that the plane was flying at a very low altitude.

According to Yen.com.gh, which interpreted the man’s narration in English, the eyewitness claimed to have noticed that the pilot was struggling with the aircraft.

He also shared that at a point, the pilot appeared to be standing upright before sitting again.

The eyewitness said he was gesturing at the pilot to know what was wrong, as it appeared that he had lost control.

His words:

“I was gesturing to him to know what was wrong, but I also realised that the blade of the aircraft had stopped. He tried to stabilise it, but it appears the engine failed him. I could see him making hand gestures at me. The engine went off, and that is how the aircraft crashed."

The video was captioned:

"More eyewitnesses recount two-seater aircraft crash in Tema Community 1."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail eyewitness account of Ghana’s plane crash

Netizens took to the comment section to share their observation about the man's narration of the plane crash.

MODIC said:

"The government should compensate this man; he has really tried. God bless you for your great effort, and may your expectations never be cut off, in Jesus' name. Amen."

Miss-Owusu opined:

"Aww, asem oo. All these are not working, but government personnel are using big cars."

Ghanaian authorities confirms plane crash

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed the crash, stating that the light aircraft, was flying from Ho to Accra.

Though the flight was expected to reach its destination at 4:20 pm, it made its last radio contact at 3:18 pm.

It added that further details would be communicated later, pending investigations into the circumstances of the crash.

An eyewitness shares details about the last moments before an aircraft crashed in a Ghanaian community called Tema. Photo: Unsplash

Source: UGC

In related stories, a tragic Air India plane crash claimed over 240 lives in India and an investigation report was released a month after the crash.

Passengers jump from plane wings after fire alert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some passengers flying from Spain to London jumped down the wings of a plane after a fire alert during the flight.

A rare video showed the passengers jumping from the plane, operated by Ryanair, at Marjoca airport in Spain.

It was gathered that some passengers sustained injuries in the incident, with a number of them being hospitalised.

Source: Legit.ng