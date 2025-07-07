Some passengers flying from Spain to London jumped down the wings of a plane after a fire alert during the flight

A rare video showed the passengers jumping from the plane, operated by Ryanair, at Marjoca airport in Spain

It was gathered that at least passengers were injured in the incident, with some being hospitalised

Eighteen passengers were injured after jumping from a plane's wings after a fire alert.

The Ryanair plane, which moved from Marjoca Airport, was supposed to land in Manchester.

Ryanair passengers flying to London jump off the wings of a plane after a fire alert on the flight. Photo: The Sun, Getty Images/Craig Hastens

The warnings of the blaze came just after midnight on Saturday, July 5, 2025, as passengers leapt from the wing of the plane.

They jumped to the tarmac as the authorities, including police and firefighters, arrived at the scene.

At 12:35 am, emergency services were at the scene, with four ambulances, Civil Guard and airport-based firefighters.

Watch the video below:

18 injured as passengers escape plane "fire"

The emergency medical team on the ground stated that 18 people who were injured received treatments for their minor injuries.

Meanwhile, six of the passengers were taken to the hospital, the Daily Mail reported

It was stated that the passengers got injured from jumping from the wings of the plane, which was about to leave Palma Airport and had been scheduled to arrive in Manchester.

Airline reacts as passengers jump from plane

Ryanair stated that the fire warning was a false alarm from the fire warning light indicator.

A spokesperson said:

"This flight from Palma to Manchester discontinued take-off due to a false fire warning light indication. Passengers were disembarked using the inflatable slides and returned to the terminal."

18 passengers were injured after they jumped off the wings of the plane after a fire warning. Photo: Aaron Foster

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency response coordination centre also confirmed the incident.

The spokesman said:

"We received an alert about a fire on a plane on the ground at Palma airport at 00.36am today. Four ambulances were sent to the scene which were two basic life support units and two advanced life support unit.

"Eighteen people were injured and received medical assistance of whom six were taken to the hospital. They were all minor. Three went to the Clinica Rotger and three to the Palmaplanas Hospital."

Reactions trail video of passengers abandoning plane

@OK247OK said:

"The slides were an optional extra at booking and no one bought it."

@neilmason9667 said:

"Well, this wasnt a very well executed escape was it? Where are the slides? I wouldnt fancy dropping off that wing myself."

@praszu said:

"Where is the bouncy slide? Is this the economy class emergency exit? Priority exit on the other side?"

Meanwhile, an Air India plane crashed and killed 241 people on board on June 12. The owners of the airline also mentioned the amount they would pay as compensation to the families of the victims.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died.

