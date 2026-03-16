A Nigerian man has shared a photo showing the inscription he saw at the back of a bus passenger's shirt

In a now-viral tweet, he shared a photo of the shirt and expressed his amazement at what was written there

Social media users who came across the man's tweet stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man has shared an unusual but creative sight he encountered during a journey from Aguda to Ojuelegba, Lagos state.

The incident, which took place on public transport, involved a passenger whose shirt was turned into an advertisement for a small business.

Man praises bus passenger who advertised his wife's business. Photo credit: @the_dejiii/X.

Source: Twitter

Bus passenger advertises wife's Ankara business

What caught the observer’s attention was the bold inscription on the back of the man’s shirt, which promoted his wife’s business and invited interested customers to connect with her through a scannable code.

The photo of the shirt was shared on X by a user identified as @the_dejiii, who explained that the encounter happened while travelling in a korope bus from Aguda to Ojuelegba.

During the trip, he noticed the man seated ahead of him wearing the shirt and felt compelled to capture the moment.

While posting the photo online, he expressed admiration for the creativity behind the gesture, describing it as one of the 'sweetest' displays he had witnessed during an ordinary trip.

The message printed on the shirt promoted the man’s wife’s fabric business, stating that she dealt in Ankara and Adire materials and emphasising the quality as well as affordability.

Beneath the text was a barcode designed to be scanned by anyone interested in purchasing the fabrics. Once scanned, the code directed potential customers to the business’s online platforms, including its WhatsApp and Instagram pages, where further enquiries or orders could be made.

Bus passenger advertises his wife's business with his shirt. Photo credit: @the_dejiii/X.

Source: Twitter

According to the eyewitness, the shirt functioned as a walking advertisement, turning a simple piece of clothing into a marketing tool.

Reactions as man captures amazing marketing strategy

After the photo surfaced online, Nigerians reacted in large numbers, filling the comment section with their thoughts.

Many people praised the man’s initiative and his dedication to supporting his spouse’s venture.

David said:

"This is one of the reasons that, no matter how rich I get or how many vehicles I have, I will continue to use public transport from time to time. It can expose one to instructive experiences, sometimes very sweet ones."

Chidi Nka said:

"Marriage scares me everyday with lovely things like this. So, marrying a good spouse can turn you to a walking advert billboard. I hope madam pays for the advert in both cash and kind."

Afebu reacted:

"This is nice. I once had a t-shirt on which I inscribed "I love my wife". People (especially singles are usually amused whenever I wore it then). This will definitely drive sales for the wife. He should have a number of the t-shirts for different days and occasions."

Aare reacted:

"This is hands down the highest level of support and advertisement. No interaction needed, just a direct link to seller via smart phone."

Hassan commented:

"Wonderful. Doing my undergraduate days, I know one lecturer that will tell us to use Swot analysis to analyse this type of advert."

See the post below:

Caring husband opens supermarket for wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man received accolades from netizens on TikTok after showing off the gift that he surprised his wife with.

In a heartwarming video, he showed off the portable supermarket that he renovated and stocked up for his beloved wife.

Source: Legit.ng