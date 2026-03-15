A University of Ibadan engineering graduate inspired many after sharing how a tense admission moment later turned into an academic triumph

The Electrical and Electronic Engineering graduate reflected on ten academic and leadership milestones achieved during his years at the university

He also shared how perseverance helped him move from barely meeting the admission cut-off to earning recognition in professional engineering bodies

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, Mofifoluwa Ajani, has inspired many after sharing how he fulfilled his dream of graduating with a First Class degree in engineering.

The graduate took to LinkedIn to reflect on his academic journey and celebrate several milestones he achieved during his time at the university.

A University of Ibadan graduate in a family of engineers finishes with first class in engineering. Photo credit: Mofifoluwa Ajani/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to Ajani, he grew up in a family where his two older brothers had already studied engineering, and thankfully, he was inducted as a Graduate Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the Nigerian Society of Environmental Engineers.

UI first-class engineering graduate recounts admission challenge

Ajani, who studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering, explained that although studying engineering seemed natural due to his family background, gaining admission into the course was not easy.

He opened up about securing admission under tense circumstances because his entrance score was exactly the departmental cut-off mark required for the programme.

By the time he completed his studies, Ajani recorded 10 academic and leadership accomplishments.

UI first-class engineering graduate lists milestones

Some of his academic and leadership milestones include:

First Class Honours in Electrical and Electronic Engineering Dean’s Honour Roll four times Highest score in Industrial Utilization of Electrical Power Departmental award as a First Class graduate Member, Sultan Bello Hall House of Assembly (2022/2023) Member, Students’ Union Representative Council (2023/2024) Member, Technology and Engineering Students’ Association Representative Council Co-Chairman, TESA Week 2025 Chairman, TESA Industrial Visit Committee 2025 Commissioner, University of Ibadan Students' Union Electoral Commission (2024/2025)

Posting on his LinkedIn page, he said in part:

"On the 25th of February 2026, I had the honor of being formally inducted into the engineering profession as a Graduate Member of the The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Nigerian Society of Environmental Engineers (NIEE)

Milestones like this often make you pause and reflect on the journey — where it began, the challenges along the way, and the people who shaped the path. Growing up, my two older brothers studied engineering, so I assumed it was only natural that I would do the same.

However, the journey into that path was not straightforward. There were moments when I thought I might not even gain admission to study the course I desired. In fact, my admission came under tense circumstances — my score was exactly the departmental cut-off mark.

Instead of discouraging me, that moment became a challenge. Right from my 100 level, I made a promise to myself: I would graduate with a First Class. It was not easy but by God’s grace and with persistence, the goal I set in my first year eventually became reality.

Academic Milestones

🔸 First Class Honors in Electrical and Electronic Engineering

🔸 Dean’s Honor Roll (4×)

🔸 Highest score Industrial Utilization of Electrical Power

🔸 Departmental Award as a First Class Graduate

Leadership Milestones

🔸 Member, Sultan Bello Hall university of ibadan House of Assembly (2022/2023)

🔸 Member, University of Ibadan Students' Union Representative Council (2023/2024)

🔸 Member, TESA - Technology and Engineering Students'​ Association, University of Ibadan Representative Council (2023/2024 & 2024/2025)

🔸 Co-Chairman, TESA Week 2025

🔸 Chairman, TESA Industrial Visit Committee 2025

🔸 Commissioner, University of Ibadan Students' Union Electoral Commission (2024/2025)

During my service with the Electoral Commission, I was honored to receive a Letter of Commendation from the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan Kayode Oyebode Adebowale for my service. I was also recognized by TESA - Technology and Engineering Students'​ Association, University of Ibadan as the Most Versatile Finalist, a recognition I deeply appreciate because it reflects my contributions across academics, leadership, and service."

Pretty UI graduate bags first-class in engineering

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a University of Ibadan student went viral after celebrating her graduation with first-class honours in Mechanical Engineering.

She graduated with a CGPA of 3.74/4.00 and was named the Best Female Graduating Student in the department.

Source: Legit.ng