A young lady has celebrated completing her applied physics studies at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH)

The lady shared how she was once denied an American visa despite paying 30% of the tuition fee at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the applied physics graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian graduate, Ayomide Ajidagba, celebrated as she graduated from the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH).

Celebrating her achievement on TikTok, the excited Ayomide revealed that she bagged a second-class upper degree in applied physics.

A lady who bagged second-class upper degree shares how her US student visa was once denied. Photo: @mideyfoodmart

Source: TikTok

OAUSTECH graduate shares US visa denial ordeal

Identified on TikTok as @mideyfoodmart, the lady narrated how her United States of America student visa was denied years ago.

She stated that she had already paid 30% tuition fee at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) before the US visa denial.

Ayomide stated that the situation caused her to have a carryover in 300 level, which also affected her grades.

The lady said:

"Life didn’t end when the American 🇺🇸 embassy denied me student visa after paying 30% of UCLA tuition fee which made me had carry over in my 300L and my CGPA went to Lower but guess who is graduating with 2:1."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrate OAUSTECH second-class upper graduate

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the applied physics graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Divine Grace stores said:

"Yes oooo. greater height my love. U will surely get there, dis is another wonder stage. More wins my baby

OLABISI_FROZEN FOODS|ABK said:

"Congratulations my love."

Elix lizzy875 said:

"Congratulations mine."

Lady b.. foodstuffs in Lagos said:

"Congratulations sis."

ℕ𝔸𝕁𝔸𝕋 said:

"Congratulations ma’am."

Natural Mercy said:

"Congratulations my strong woman."

mila said:

"Congratulations sis am proud of you."

Yetunde said:

"Congratulation ma."

WINE VENDOR IN AKALA EXPRESS said:

"Congratulations to you ma."

An OAUSTECH second-class upper graduate shares how her US study visa was denied. Photo: OAUSTECH

Source: UGC

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng