A Nigerian woman shared why she almost ran back to Nigeria two weeks after two weeks in Canada

She opened up about the unforeseen circumstance she battled in her early days in Canada as an international student

Many who came across her post encouraged her with similar experiences about leaving and returning home

A Nigerian woman shared how she almost returned home after two weeks in Canada.

She shared her story on TikTok, explaining why she had almost returned to Nigeria after two weeks as an international student in Canada.

A Nigerian woman narrates how she almost returned home after two weeks in Canada. Photo: @drzinoojogbo

Source: TikTok

Nigerian international student shares experience in Canada

Identified on TikTok as @drzinoojogbo, the woman opened up about her ordeal in Canada during her early days.

She mentioned how she found it difficult to get an accommodation close to her school in Waterloo, stating that she had landed at her uncle’s house in Toronto.

The woman narrated how she faced disappointments while trying to rent an apartment as many people failed to give her an accomodation.

She said:

“3 days to resumption, I had still not gotten an accommodation. I had come to Waterloo from Toronto, checked all the places I have booked, still nothing.

"It was 9pm, I sat down at the busnstop in Waterloo =, considering if I should go to Toronto. I was thinking of flight, maybe i should just buy a ticket back to Nigeria because if I don’t have anywhere to stay, what am I doing here? School is resuming in like 3 dayd and I’m still here without accommodation.”

She shared how she later found a way that night, which landed her her first accommodation before her first day at school.

The woman also mentioned how much she paid, which she described as the last money in her account at the time.

She captioned the video:

"Why I almost moved back to Nigeria 2 weeks after I arrived Canada as an international student. My eyes saw something then, it was an almost hopeless situation. So glad I persevered."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Canada-based woman's experience

Henry Nnamdi said:

"One thing in this situation in Canada God will surely make it easy at the end."

ifa said:

"Now Dr. Zino. It definitely paid out after all."

King said:

"Omo it’s crazy."

Mi Amor said:

"God came through for you sis."

Abida_bee said:

"In the end, things always work out."

King said:

"Story for another day is what I’m waiting for."

A woman shares why she almost returned to Nigeria after 2 weeks in Canada. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng