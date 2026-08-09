The Trump administration revoked the US visas of several senior government officials from Latin America, including a sitting ambassador and former heads of state

The affected officials come from Brazil, Argentina, and Costa Rica, spanning current and former roles in government and the judiciary

The visa revocations are part of a broader pattern of diplomatic pressure the US has applied against officials it has targeted over corruption and governance concerns

The Trump administration has revoked the United States visas of at least five senior Latin American officials, including a sitting ambassador, two former heads of state, a former minister, and a Supreme Court justice.

The officials targeted span three countries: Brazil, Argentina, and Costa Rica.

The Trump administration revokes the US visas of at least five senior officials from Brazil, Argentina and Costa Rica. Photo credit: Nathan Posner/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Brazilian Officials Targeted

Brazil's Ambassador to the United States, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, had her visa revoked by the Trump administration, marking a significant diplomatic move against one of South America's largest economies.

Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes was also among those affected. The US State Department had earlier announced visa restrictions on Brazilian judicial officials and their immediate family members, a move that signalled Washington's growing scrutiny of Brazil's judiciary.

Argentine and Costa Rican Officials on the List

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who has faced corruption proceedings in her home country, also had her US visa revoked. Julio Miguel De Vido, a former Argentine minister, was similarly affected, according to AP.

Oscar Arias Sánchez, a former president of Costa Rica, rounds out the list. Arias Sánchez, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, had his visa revoked in April 2025, according to earlier reports.

A Broader Pattern of US Diplomatic Pressure

Legit.ng notes that the revocations are consistent with a broader effort by the Trump administration to use visa restrictions as a diplomatic tool against foreign officials it considers problematic. The State Department has used such measures targeting individuals linked to corruption allegations or judicial decisions that Washington has criticised.

The full list of officials whose visas the Trump administration revoked is as follows:

1. Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, Brazil's Ambassador to the United States

2. Alexandre de Moraes, Justice of the Brazilian Supreme Federal Court

3. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, former President of Argentina

4. Julio Miguel De Vido, former Minister of Argentina

5. Oscar Arias Sánchez, former President of Costa Rica

US Revokes Visas of Foreign Nationals Accused of Violent Crimes

In a related development, the administration of President Trump has announced the revocation of visas issued to several foreign nationals accused of serious violent crimes, declaring that individuals who threaten public safety or exploit children will not be allowed to remain in the United States.

In a series of statements posted on its official X account on Thursday, August 6, the U.S. Department of State said the government was using "every available tool" to deny visas to applicants with violent criminal histories and remove foreign nationals who pose a threat to Americans.

Source: Legit.ng