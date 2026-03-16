Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has released a report detailing the salary scale of its lecturers, professors and graduate assistants

In the publication confirmed on the university's official website, the salary range for non-teaching staff was also captured

OAU, which was established in 1962, is consistently ranked as an intellectually vibrant and top-rated institution in not just Nigeria, but Africa

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has disclosed the salaries of its academics, including the salary range of graduate assistants.

This was contained in the institution's 2025 advertisement for teaching and non-teaching positions.

Obafemi Awolowo University made public the salary ranges of its academics on its official website. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei, oauife.edu.ng

Source: Getty Images

The advertorial found on the school's official website gave a salary range of what those applying for teaching and non-teaching positions at OAU should expect, suggesting that it is an overview of the current salary range of its staff.

Obafemi Awolowo University lecturers and professors' salaries

In the publication, Obafemi Awolowo University disclosed the annual salary range of its academics, and they are as follows:

i. Professor CONUASS 07 (N7,328,847 - N9,477,789)

ii. Reader CONUASS 06 (N5,699,772 - N7,407,729)

iii. Senior Lecturer CONUASS 05 (N4,765,058 - N6,649,086)

iv. Lecturer I CONUASS 04 (N3,511,653 - N4,387,475)

v. Lecturer II CONUASS 03 (N2,887,448 - N3,366,138)

vi. Assistant Lecturer CONUASS 02 (N2,599,713 - N3,040,268)

vii. Graduate Assistant CONUASS 01 (N2,327,557 - N2,594,922)

OAU salary range for non-teaching staff

In the same publication, Obafemi Awolowo University showed the annual salary range of its non-teaching staff and they are as follows:

i. CONTISS 09 (N2,597,237 - N3,554,620)

ii. CONTISS 08 (N2,305,048 - N3,186,156)

iii. CONTISS 07 (N2,051,825 - N2,800,447)

iv. CONTISS 06 (N1,571,938 - N2,133,164)

v. CONTISS 05 (N1,103,706 - N1,409,344)

vi. CONTISS 03 (N952,989 - N1,168,816)

vii. CONMESS 03 (N3,710,061 - N4,436,476)

viii. CONHESS 09 (N2,388,908 - N3,238,831)

ix. CONHESS 08 (N2,084,753 - N2,873,068)

x. CONHESS 07 (N1,871,883 - N2,533,504)

xi. CONHESS 05 (N1,082,063 - N1,349,620)

xii. CONHESS 02 (N934,441 - N1,091,714)

Obafemi Awolowo University discloses the salary range of its teaching and non-teaching staff. Photo Credit: oauife.edu.ng

Source: UGC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on Obafemi Awolowo University courses, admission requirements and how to apply.

OAU student graduates with honours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Dr Olaore Stephen, has graduated with honours.

In a viral tweet on X, Olaore, who graduated from the College of Health Sciences, said he satisfied his examiners.

Olaore listed his notable feats from his first year to his 600 level. In his second and third years, he had a distinction and got married to the love of his life in year four. Olaore added that he earned distinctions in his 500 and 600 level.

Source: Legit.ng