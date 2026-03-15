A lecturer of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) got emotional online after his loan request was turned down because of his salary

He explained that he visited the bank and shared what the bank manager reportedly told him when he requested the loan

The lecturer, who also mentioned his name, spoke about the course he teaches at the university and the alleged pay of professors

A Nigerian lecturer of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, from the Department of English, cried out online after his request to get a loan was rejected by the bank manager because of his salary.

Dr. Mazi Eze said this in a video as he shared his experience visiting the bank.

Lecturer of University of Port Harcourt cries out as bank turns down loan due to low pay. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/drmazieze, Getty Images/Tolu Owoeye

Source: TikTok

UNIPORT lecturer mentions his salary

He also spoke about the pay of professors while explaining that he might reach that peak in a few years’ time.

@drmazieze spoke in an exclusive chat in a viral TikTok video.

He spoke about himself and mentioned his salary.

His statement:

"I am a lecturer, Department of English. I just went to obtain a loan and the bank manager tells me she cannot because my salary is a miserable 191,000."

He explained that his request to get a loan from the bank was turned down because of his salary and labeled his pay as miserable.

He spoke further, explaining that in a few years’ time, he would become a professor, but despite that, the salary would be within a specific range.

@drmazieze continued:

"And in the next 6 to 8 years, I will be a professor, and my salary will not be up to 500,000."

UNIPORT lecturer gets emotional online after loan request is rejected over salary. Photo Source: Tiktok/drmazieze

Source: TikTok

He claimed that several other lecturers in many other universities get similar pay.

"It will be a miserable 430-something thousand naira. Fact-check me, this thing I’m talking about, I am not lying, it's there on the internet. Just Google salary of a federal university professor."

"It is not up to 500,000 as we speak. I'm talking about federal universities, read my lips. I'm not talking about a state university, a conventional faith-based university, or a private university."

"University of Port Harcourt, FUTO, UNILAG, all of them are federal universities."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man raised serious questions after a former lecturer of Covenant University displayed his 2024 salary online. The lecturer, who holds a PhD, shared the amount he earned while working at the university, which caught the attention of many social media users.

Former lecturer at Covenant University displays salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man claiming to be a former assistant lecturer at Covenant University grabbed attention after sharing details of his work and salary. He said he has over six years of experience and disclosed the range of his monthly pay, including a payslip from January 2024 to back his claim.

The man explained that when he started as an assistant lecturer, his take-home salary was less than ₦100,000, but it increased after he earned his PhD and gained years of experience.

Source: Legit.ng