A graduate of Covenant University took to social media to share her story after finishing with a high grade

She explained that she once checked her school’s result, and what she saw made her cry immediately

The brilliant lady explained everything that happened in the post, which has gained attention online

A graduate of Covenant University who burst into tears after checking her result speaks about her experience in the university as she displays her CGPA.

The individual explained that she initially started working on herself after seeing her 100 level result, and there were times she would have a first class in some semesters and a second class upper in others.

As a result of seeing the inconsistency and hoping to finish with a perfect grade, she placed her focus on a specific course, hoping it would boost her CGPA.

Mmesomachukwu Ogbonnah wrote:

"🎓 My Story. My journey. My testimony."

"Everyone has a story. This one is mine 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️If I’m being honest, there were seasons in school when I completely lost motivation. Days when going for classes felt like a burden. When projects, assignments, and deadlines became too much. When I started withdrawing from everything and everyone. I lost my sense of community and even the strength to try 💔"

"But my story didn’t start there. In 100 level, when I saw my first result, a 4.88 GPA, I knew excellence was possible, but I also knew it required more than effort; it needed consistency, and that unseen push from behind"

"There were courses I didn’t enjoy, but I read anyway because I had to pass. Yet, I started noticing a pattern: one semester, I would have a high first class GPA, and the next two semesters, a second class upper. It happened twice, and time was moving fast. Graduation was drawing closer, I was gradually drifting from my set goal, and I knew I had to change something 😅😅"

Speaking about the specific course, she mentioned that it was a 6 unit course. She studied hard and was well prepared, but when she saw the grade she got, she was sad and began to cry.

She posted on her Linkedin page:

"Then came IT, the semester that looked like a sure five point. I did everything right. My slides, my report, my defense, all excellent."

"But when the result came out, I saw a B in a 6 unit course. How???"

"I cried. A lot. I prayed. I met lecturers, my supervisor, and people who could help me understand. All I wanted were grades that reflected my effort, not ones that left me guessing."

Covenant University graduate finishes with first class

Despite the setbacks she had in the course, she continued to work on her studies and graduated with a perfect grade from the university.

She explained

"But that B changed something in me. I decided to push harder, study smarter, and pray even more. God did."

"Through it all, my parents never stopped praying for me. Their faith and encouragement became my strength because I had lost mine."

"And now, here I am, a First Class Graduate of Computer Engineering, Covenant University!! 😭😭❤️."

