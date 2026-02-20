A young lady has celebrated completing her studies at the University of Ibadan despite criticisms from peers concerning her course

The lady shared how she was mocked by people after she chose to study Agriculture in school and what they did

Her story triggered reactions on X, as many people congratulated the agriculture graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian lady, Florence Adejole, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with flying colours as she graduated with a first-class honours degree in agriculture.

Celebrating her academic feat on X, an excited Florence shared how people mocked her for her choice of course.

Mocked student bags UI first class

Identified on X as @FAdejole, Florence shared how she was mocked for choosing to study agriculture in UI.

She stated that people were even suggesting other courses for her to study, instead of her course.

As she marked her graduation, she stated that those who mocked her were now celebrating with her.

The lady said:

“People mocked me because I wanted to study Agriculture they suggested lots of good courses but I was so adamant that I went for what I wanted

“Today I'm glad that the same people are celebrating with me on my achievement as a first class graduate in the university of Ibadan.”

See her X post below:

In another post, the lady shared her area of focus in Agriculture.

She wrote:

"Reintroducing Adejole Florence. First class honour. B. Agric, University of Ibadan. 3years+ of practical farming and field experience. Excellence in theory. Competence in practice."

Netizens celebrate UI first-class agriculture graduate

@timi_kolade21

Florence, you defiled the societal construct of career fulfillment; you moved with clarity and precision; you took the audacious step to follow your dreams and conviction. God is in the details; you will become the reference point of greatness in your chosen field.

@buzorszn

Hey would you like to marry this Saturday? I am free

@madonnite

"Nigerians eeehh. I am sure medicine and surgery was in the mention when you were under pressure to abandon agriculture. Congratulations, sis. We love steeze. Glad you took the chance for yourself and pursued your interest. There's a world of fine career and living to make out of Agriculture. Well done.

@GbemiNey

Congratulations. I just smile when someone critizes agriculture like its a waste. They will never see the big picture of AGRICULTURE

@Kennywright0

Congratulations to you beautiful soul . I admire your courage and your tenacity

@KunleAyo941012

Congratulations. Agriculture is a good course

@Hon_aremo

Congratulations on following your passion and making it big there.

@GraceNazza

Congratulations dear. Success ahead

