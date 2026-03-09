A Nigerian man has shared his experience with an unnamed bank after leaving money in his account and relocating abroad

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing his experience with a bank in Nigeria.

The man had left a particular amount of money in his account before relocating abroad, only to discover a reduced balance when he checked later.

Abroad-based man claims money in bank account reduced

The story was shared by @oluwakso on X, and it quickly gained attention, with many users weighing in on the issue.

According to the man, he left about N5,000 in his account, but was shocked to find that it had reduced to N500.

In contrast, he noted that he also left a sum of money in his UK bank account for months without any deductions.

This difference led him to wonder how Nigerian banks generate profits, given the alleged disparity in their practices compared to those in the UK.

In his words:

"I left ₦5,000 in my Nigerian bank account before leaving Nigeria. Today the account is ₦500. Meanwhile in the UK, I have left money in my account for months and not even £1 has been deducted. It makes me wonder, how do banks here make profit compare to Nigeria?"

Reactions as man shares experience with bank

The post sparked lots of reactions, with some Nigerians sharing their own experiences of similar deductions, while others defended the banks, citing the need for maintenance and operational costs.

Omoigbo said:

"I love how you’re creating awareness with your bank store series. God bless you."

Jay J said:

"Gtbank is worst in this. I left 50k 3 years ago now I’ve got 37k left. Maintaining an expired dollar card."

Royalty said:

"I don’t experience this in my zenith bank account. I only get deductions when I transfer and zenith even send me money recently for some capitalised interest credit. I don’t know what that is. If I get deductions when I am not doing any transactions I will close the account immediately."

Thiago added:

"Different banking models. Many Nigerian banks rely heavily on account maintenance fees, SMS alerts, card charges, and other small deductions. Those little fees add up, so even a small balance can reduce over time. In the UK, many banks make more of their profit from lending, investments, and financial services, and competition between banks is strong. Because of that, basic accounts are often free with very few maintenance charges. So the profit is still there, it just comes from different sources."

