Lady Makes History at University of Port Harcourt as She Emerges as Overall Best Graduating Student
- A University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) fresh graduate has celebrated on X (formerly Twitter) after making history at the university
- The young lady, who recently became a doctor, graduated as the overall best graduating student, to the delight of many people
- The fresh graduate highlighted some impressive achievements she recorded at the tertiary institution, as netizens celebrated her
Nwabundo Queensley Onyinyechukwu, a fresh graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), has celebrated completing her studies at the university with flying colours.
Queensley became a doctor at UNIPORT on March 10 and emerged as the overall best graduating student.
UNIPORT graduate lists her achievements
In a now-viral tweet on March 12, Queensley shared a video from her induction ceremony as she highlighted her achievements at school.
Queensley won the best graduating student in pathology, the best graduating student in obstetrics and gynaecology and the best graduating student in surgery.
She wrote:
"I became a doctor on the 10th of March, 2026.
"Best Graduating Student in Pathology.
"Best Graduating Student in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.
"Best Graduating Student in Surgery.
"Overall Best Graduating Medical Student, University of Port Harcourt.
"My God is good!"
Social media users celebrated with her.
See her tweet below:
UNIPORT fresh graduate celebrated online
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNIPORT graduate's post below:
@Anita_Dim said:
"Biggggg Congratulations.
"Tbh, I really love your name "Nwabundo". It's meaning is deep and is consoling.
"May you continually bring rest and shield for your parents.
"Congratulations on this biggggg win once again!"
@tosinolaseinde said:
"Huge congratulations.
"I’m glad that you posted it.
"Pls post it everywhere."
@Deni_217 said:
"That's my babe!
"Congratulations my love."
@revolveaanu said:
"Congratulations.
"Coming from one BGS to another. Shine brighter sis."
@MrOzor1 said:
"Girl, you are amazing. congratulations. You did it. You should be proud of yourself."
@amymadona said:
"Congratulations to you, my daughter’s namesake , this one gladdens my heart , as I see my baby bringing me biggest joy like this one and more in Jesus name, Amen . Nwabundo continue to excel in Jesus name, amen."
@IamB_classic said:
"Big congratulafter makingons dear, super proud of, see how happy I am for a total stranger, the fact that you’re a Port Harcourt resident makes it the more special."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Port Harcourt graduate had celebrated a meat seller who sold meat cheaply to her.
UNIPORT graduate attempts Guinness World Records
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Port Harcourt graduate, Wene Promise, had received approval from Guinness World Records to attempt the farthest distance on foot record.
Wene, who hails from Omudioga in Emohua LGA in Rivers state, is a graduate of accounting from the University of Port Harcourt. His new attempt will take him about seven days.
Legit.ng asked Wene why he wants to attempt the farthest distance on foot, and he explained that he aims to create awareness about mental health and self-discovery.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng