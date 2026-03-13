A University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) fresh graduate has celebrated on X (formerly Twitter) after making history at the university

The young lady, who recently became a doctor, graduated as the overall best graduating student, to the delight of many people

The fresh graduate highlighted some impressive achievements she recorded at the tertiary institution, as netizens celebrated her

Nwabundo Queensley Onyinyechukwu, a fresh graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), has celebrated completing her studies at the university with flying colours.

Queensley became a doctor at UNIPORT on March 10 and emerged as the overall best graduating student.

A UNIPORT fresh graduate emerges as the overall best graduating student. Photo Credit: @QNwabundo

Source: Twitter

UNIPORT graduate lists her achievements

In a now-viral tweet on March 12, Queensley shared a video from her induction ceremony as she highlighted her achievements at school.

Queensley won the best graduating student in pathology, the best graduating student in obstetrics and gynaecology and the best graduating student in surgery.

She wrote:

"I became a doctor on the 10th of March, 2026.

"Best Graduating Student in Pathology.

"Best Graduating Student in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

"Best Graduating Student in Surgery.

"Overall Best Graduating Medical Student, University of Port Harcourt.

"My God is good!"

Social media users celebrated with her.

A lady becomes a doctor at the University of Port Harcourt. Photo Credit: @QNwabundo

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

UNIPORT fresh graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNIPORT graduate's post below:

@Anita_Dim said:

"Biggggg Congratulations.

"Tbh, I really love your name "Nwabundo". It's meaning is deep and is consoling.

"May you continually bring rest and shield for your parents.

"Congratulations on this biggggg win once again!"

@tosinolaseinde said:

"Huge congratulations.

"I’m glad that you posted it.

"Pls post it everywhere."

@Deni_217 said:

"That's my babe!

"Congratulations my love."

@revolveaanu said:

"Congratulations.

"Coming from one BGS to another. Shine brighter sis."

@MrOzor1 said:

"Girl, you are amazing. congratulations. You did it. You should be proud of yourself."

@amymadona said:

"Congratulations to you, my daughter’s namesake , this one gladdens my heart , as I see my baby bringing me biggest joy like this one and more in Jesus name, Amen . Nwabundo continue to excel in Jesus name, amen."

@IamB_classic said:

"Big congratulafter makingons dear, super proud of, see how happy I am for a total stranger, the fact that you’re a Port Harcourt resident makes it the more special."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Port Harcourt graduate had celebrated a meat seller who sold meat cheaply to her.

UNIPORT graduate attempts Guinness World Records

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Port Harcourt graduate, Wene Promise, had received approval from Guinness World Records to attempt the farthest distance on foot record.

Wene, who hails from Omudioga in Emohua LGA in Rivers state, is a graduate of accounting from the University of Port Harcourt. His new attempt will take him about seven days.

Legit.ng asked Wene why he wants to attempt the farthest distance on foot, and he explained that he aims to create awareness about mental health and self-discovery.

Source: Legit.ng