A lady who recently signed out of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) located her favourite meat seller to show gratitude to him in a heartwarming manner

According to the lady, the meat seller sold meat cheaply to her, and expressed gratitude that she met him in school

A video of the meat seller using a marker to sign on the lady's graduation shirt has elicited reactions online

A fresh graduate from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) warmed hearts as she appreciated a meat seller who sold cheaply to her throughout her time in school.

She said she is really grateful that she met him at the university.

In a video shared on TikTok, the UNIPORT graduate visited the meat seller's shop in her white sign-out shirt and honoured him by making him sign on her shirt.

The lady described him as the best meat seller UNIPORT gave to her, explaining that he even sold N3k meat at N1k to her. In her words:

"Best meat seller Uniport gave to me 🥹.

this man sells 500 naira meat for me up till now he sells 3k meat for me for 1k like who does that 🥹😭 I'm really grateful for meeting this man in this school."

Netizens were moved by the touching video.

Reactions trail UNIPORT graduate's video

dimples✨💎 said:

"True! This man was good to me too during my stay in school and his portions were always good."

choice.wobidi said:

"Yes I know this man, he’s really nice and generous with his portions."

BellapluggedIn🔌❤️ said:

"I go do same for my Akara woman 😂 na she deh save my life."

Nourish kitchen 🍔🍳🥘🍝 said:

"Congratulations 🎊 dear his location please so I'll start buying from him."

pereblack said:

"Na only girls dey appreciate the man."

Dvision🦍👾 said:

"Some people get who dem go see adjust price and that means say you get good face for market."

Evelyn Ogbeifun said:

"My meat seller back then in Uniport was so good to me. God bless him very much."

Precious baby ❤️ said:

"I had one she sells fish she always dash me fish so I told my mum she gave me garri and other things to give her to appreciate her for all her good works may God keep blessing her for me."

