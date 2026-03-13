A Nigerian TikToker received support from her employer after her viral videos that showed long queues caused by the shortage of BRT buses

Her company praised her courage during an office gathering and announced it would give her a bonus for her brave works

Ella became emotional while expressing gratitude, saying she was happy that her voice was heard and that her videos had helped draw attention to the issue

A young Nigerian woman, Ella (known as @DarkskinnedElla on TikTok), whose videos of her bravely exposing the harsh realities of waiting in long queues due to the shortage of BRT buses have been rewarded by the company she works for.

In a video shared by the company, Prolanz Digital, on its Instagram page, the management praised her courage during an office gathering and announced benefits to ease her daily commute.

Viral lady who was harassed for complaining about BRT shortage gets rewarded by her company

A TikToker who was

As seen in the video, the company said it recognised the challenge she had been facing in speaking out in frustration about the limited number of BRT buses available to take her and many commuters to their various destinations.

BRT lady Ella received bonus from work

As a reward for her continued advocacy, her employer announced that it would cover her transport allowance for the next full year.

"So the very first benefit you're going to get is, you'll get your transport allowance for the next one year from us," the employer said.

Upon hearing this, Ella was moved with emotion. While expressing her gratitude, she shared her joy at how far her videos have reached on the internet. She was moved that her small act of speaking out had led to a significant positive change.

She said:

"Thank you very much. I'm so happy... I really want to say thank you very much because even most times when I'm on that queue, whenever I call HR, she's always... like, she's always so understanding, and I really appreciate."

And even when I come to the office, and I'm sad because of whatever happened on the queue, like my friends, they are always...

...They always try to cheer me up. And lastly, I'm so happy that my voice was actually heard because I just went on Twitter and people are tagging me to all the provided buses. I never knew that it's going to get that big. So like, I really want to say a very big thank you."

Reactions to BRT lady's bonus at work

Some of the comments are below.

belinda_neche said:

"This is a very healthy workplace."

dt_tsemaiye said:

"This is amazing, and thank you for supporting your staff."

queen_elizabeth1505 commented:

"You guys are so sweet. Thank you for doing this for her."

flakes_ff stated:

"Thank you guys for making her life easier. This is so beautiful."

braidsinenschede commented:

"Company that supports their staffs !!!! Thank you 🙏 your business no go collapse o. Up up only. Amen."

