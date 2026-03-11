A Nigerian family documented their emotional relocation journey from Finland to the United States after receiving long-awaited visas

The parents celebrated receiving five visa-stamped passports after planning the international move for more than two years

Their children experienced a bittersweet farewell in Finland, crying with friends and receiving parting gifts before leaving school

A Nigerian family has drawn attention online after sharing a heartwarming moment that documented their relocation journey from Finland, a Nordic country in Northern Europe.

The video, posted by Ola Bimpe on TikTok, targeted the joyful and sorrowful moments of her family's relocation from Finland to the United States.

The lovely video started off with Ola Bimpe and her husband in a car, excitedly holding five UPS packages containing their passports, including the children. According to them, the journey to relocate from Finland had been planned for two years.

"Five packages! Finally! It's been a journey. It's been a journey. But we thank God for everything. We started slightly more than two years ago," they said.

Finland-based Nigerian lady relocates with family

The atmosphere became more exciting when the couple arrived home and opened the package to find their passports stamped with the long-awaited visas, confirming that their relocation was finally happening.

"My body was already shaking... our passports were stamped with visas! We are moving, guys!" she narrates in the clip.

The focus then shifts to the more somber aspect of the move. She spoke to the children about their last day at their school in Finland.

The mother describes this situation as a "bittersweet experience." Her daughter recounts how she and her friends "cried for almost a whole hour" after receiving their report cards.

The mother said:

"Their friends gave them parting gifts. They also shared some pictures. They brought home their report cards and transfer letters. It was such an emotional day for them. It was a bittersweet experience."

The video beautifully captured the joy of a new beginning in a different continent and country.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to relocation journey of Finland-based Nigerian

Some of the comments are below.

PAMZY said:

"Awww. We will miss your content about Finland."

Vidoh commented:

"So mommy does it mean they have to learn another language or they will be learning in English?"

Empress stated:

"Is Finland becoming this bad it's alarming the way people are moving."

Mommyakachi commented:

"All the best to you and your family. God bless and strengthen you all. I sent you a message, please check it."

Blessing_ stated:

"Congratulations to you and your family Bimpe."

pretty sliver wrote:

"Wow, congratulations to you and your family."

