A young Nigerian man shared an important update on the price of fuel after he visited a popular filling station

The individual mentioned that he bought fuel and shared a video showing the amount of fuel sold per liter

The video immediately went viral online, and people reacted after they saw the unexpected price

A Nigerian man took to social media to complain bitterly over the price of fuel amid the conflict in the Middle East and the war between the United States (US) and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Barely a month into the war, there have been claims that oil prices have gone up, and as the US continues to attack Iran, many individuals continue to speak out to share their struggles and experiences.

Nigerian man shows how much he paid per liter of fuel. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/OmegaXDreams, Getty Images/Elena Popova

Source: Twitter

Man reveals cost of fuel per liter

A young Nigerian man explained that he recently visited a filling station in Lagos included the station's name in the viral post.

@OmegaXDreams explained that oil prices have started going up, and he shared evidence to back his claims.

He posted a video showing the price a liter of oil at , he mentioned it in the post. He also mentioned the exact figure or price he paid for a liter of fuel.

Young Nigerian man shares shocking fuel price after visiting popular filling station. Photo Source: Twitter/OmegaXDreams

Source: Twitter

His statement:

"Fuel price is currently going up o. This is Conoil filling station in Lagos."

"Selling @ N1,400 per litre."

Not long after he posted it online and shared his experience, many people who came across his post watched the video and spoke their minds about the current situation.

Reactions as man reveals cost of fuel

@Danade3k Wrote:

"Eeezzz going. Diesel is already 1,800."

@SunnyAjaka shared:

"Come back tomorrow and be shocked."

@realelitetips noted:

"After this one wey dey my car, na to stay indoors and forget going anywhere, it's not economically viable. How much I go make for shop like this?"

@Fillipo_Saga stressed:

"If it were some countries, youths will flood the streets and disrupt businesses. I wonder how much abuse Nigerians are ready to swallow before they reach their breaking point."

@Solaaroneng said:

"Trump says the war will soon end fuel stations make una cool down naaa! Lol."

@datGuyJoel shared:

"From ₦80 per litre in 2020 to ₦1,400 in 2026. You don’t need any long explanation about Nigeria."

@ubtrix3 wrote:

"So now what’s the connection that Nigeria 🇳🇬 has with Iran."

@Forestkey noted:

"I just bought fuel right now for ₦600 with Ronu card.

Go get yours and buy fuel cheaper."

@Venus_flytrap76 said:

"Nigerians are inherently wicked and selfish even to themselves.."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian journalist Oseni Rufai said the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran is making fuel prices rise in Nigeria. He explained that Nigeria is not benefiting from higher oil prices because much of the country’s oil is already used to pay debts.

Trump says petrol price may drop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that world oil prices went down after Donald Trump said the war in Iran might end soon. Oil that cost over $100 a barrel dropped to about $89.

People in Nigeria are now hoping that petrol prices will become cheaper, especially from big sellers like the Dangote Refinery.

Source: Legit.ng