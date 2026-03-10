A Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly on social media after seeing several rats running around her compound

In a video, the lady lamented that she woke up to see the rats and has been unable to leave her house since then

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as netizens stormed the comments to share their various opinions

A Nigerian lady has sought help online while sharing a disturbing video of rats roaming freely around her compound.

The clip, which quickly went viral on the TikTok app, showed multiple rodents running around in broad daylight without fear.

Lady laments online after seeing rats inside her compound.

Lady captures rats in her compound

The video was shared by @mary_viola123 on TikTok, who expressed her frustration at the unwelcome visitors.

She had apparently been stuck in her house since discovering the rats, unsure of how to deal with the situation.

She lamented in the video saying:

"I woke up to see these animals in my compound. I can't even go out. Rats everywhere in my compound. I thought they were two before. They are about three. I don't know what to do. Are you guys seeing what I'm seeing? And they are just running around."

Lady scared after seeing more than two rats inside her compound.

Reactions as lady laments over rats

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Darizone said:

"This are rabbit's and it's forbidden to see in the afternoon, that's an evil sign that something bad is going to happen, and they're even many and not even trying to escape u."

@Paulo v 1 said:

"If I dey 3 days for that compound u know go see them for that environ again."

@Hugo Boss:

"If you are from Ngwa it means something bad, most likely a spiritual sign that something bad is about to happen."

@Almufgtt said:

"Boys nor Dey your street na why. Omor see pepper soup Dey environment check."

@f_man2k said:

"If u see it early morning or night then it’s ok but at this point it may be they came out late to find food."

@Sk_marine101 reacted:

"Na here Christmas hunting and digging the take start, madam its not a bad thing to see Ewii in your compound. Seems you plant cassava a lot that's why you see them more."

@KoKo reacted:

"Pls can I come for an holiday at your places, your compound is soooo beautiful."

@Viral added:

"Where my blended pepper oo."

@Darizone said:

Lady sees rats in compound

