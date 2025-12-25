A young Nigerian man got many people talking as he exposed some filling stations and reported them to Dangote

He made the statement after Dangote urged the public to report filling stations selling fuel above the price of N739 per litre

The man mentioned the location of the said filling station and the alleged price the fuel is being sold for in his post, which has gone viral

Just days after the president of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, asked Nigerians to report any filling station selling fuel above the rate he set, a Nigerian man has made a statement.

Dangote had previously announced that fuel should be sold at certain filling stations at the fixed rate of 739 naira per liter. He urged Nigerians to report any MRS filling stations charging above this rate.

Man report stations selling fuel above N739

Shortly after his announcement, a young man wrote to Dangote to report the activities of some filling stations, mentioning the state where this was happening.

@SAsekome, in a statement on his page, wrote to Dangote:

"Kindly be informed that all the @MRSOilNigeria filling stations in Lokoja are selling at N830/ltr."

"They refuse to display the price on their panels outside the station, but when you drive in, you discover they are selling at N830."

As he tried to take photo evidence to support his claim, he added:

"They also harass you when you try to take pictures. This is totally wrong and should be addressed as soon as possible. Thank you."

Reactions as man reports filling station

@Pmotosin shared:

"4days ago.. And yesterday.I think we can actually police ourselves for better system. My little caution 4days ago gave birth to new acceptable yesterday price.However, this is possible cause is a private entity,implications may arise. Can Govt.Strictly learn fr this?"

@A_Deefah added:

"U even get luck say ur own dey sell. Many MRS filling stations for Northeast no dey sell again like d one wey I don pas for Numan road, Yola."

@peerlessdave noted:

"This is MRS Akowonjo selling at ₦789. Far above the Dangote-Approved ₦739."

@KanteCesc said:

"Thank you for this. They should also investigate the quality of fuel sold at all the @MRSOilNigeria filling stations in lokoja. Thank you."

@Akintun41255896 shared:

"Even I was at Ibadan yesterday I discovered along Eleyele road from sango oluseyi bus stop the Mrs there display and also sold at rate of 795 per liter."

@Funshyabel noted:

"I was shocked to see one MRS at Gidan Magoro, along nyanyan - karshi road, abuja selling at 910, and not far from it, another MRS selling 739. Why the discrepancy. This are greedy marketer."

@HorlarJhidey said:

"A MRS filling station at Challenge area in Ibadan sells at 789. Another at Iwo road area sells for 739 but uses just one pump. Hence causing queues."

