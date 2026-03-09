Oseni Rufai reacted to the United States, Israel, and Iran conflict, warning that the crisis had contributed to rising fuel prices in Nigeria

He stated that Nigeria was not benefiting from the increase in global crude oil prices because much of the country’s oil output was already committed to debts

His post sparked debate online, as some users agreed with his concerns while others argued that Nigeria should still gain from higher oil prices

Popular Nigerian journalist Oseni Rufai has reacted to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. He connected the crisis to Nigeria's economy and the contribution to rising fuel prices.

Rufai made his position known in a post shared on X on Sunday, March 8, 2026, where he called for an immediate ceasefire and urged world leaders to return to negotiations.

Oseni Rufai connected the increase in fuel prices to the war between Iran, the US, and Israel. Photo credit: Oseni Rufau/X

Iran-US-Israel war and Nigeria's economy

The ongoing war between Iran, the United States, and Israel escalated in late February 2026 after a major military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on the first day of the assault.

The conflict has led to disruption of oil supply routes, causing global crude prices, especially in Nigeria, to rise sharply.

Journalist Oseni Rufai speaks on Iran-US-Israel war

According to Oseni Rufai, the war has serious global consequences, especially for oil-producing countries like Nigeria, which he said is not benefiting from the rise in crude oil prices.

“I want this war between America, Israel and Iran to end this week. I want Saudi to lead calls for a ceasefire and complete de-escalation and all parties should go back to the negotiating table. This is my wish. Nigeria is losing hard and prices are rising,” he wrote.

The media personality explained that despite the surge in global oil prices due to the conflict, Nigeria is unable to enjoy the expected financial gains because a large portion of its oil production is tied to paying national debt and agreements with oil companies.

Oseni Rufai reacts to the United States, Israel, and Iran conflict, warning how it affects rising fuel prices in Nigeria. Photo credit: Oseni Rufau/X

He added:

"Innocent people are dying, friends are becoming enemies.

Nigeria will not have a windfall from this fight.

Most of our 1,5m bps which close to 900k goes to the oil majors and about 600k comes to us has been encumbered by borrowing.

Up to 250k bps is used to pay oil debt from operation gazelle to leopard, bison and all.

The close to 300k left can’t even meet Dangote daily demands.

So dangote has to import crude."

See his post below:

Reactions as Rufai speaks on Iran war

Some of the comments are below.

@louiszino said:

"Yes prices will rise, but ultimately Nigeria gains because our budget was at 65 dollars per barrel, on today's price we already gain 25 dollars per barrel (that's 37.5m dollars daily) . This is simple arithmetics, not everything is gloom. Facts matter."

@bafeez_ commented:

"But in Saudi Arabia, fuel prices aren’t rising, they’re stable, as if there is no war, even though missiles have been sent at them since last week. Why is Nigeria’s own different every time?"

@TosinBamidele8 said:

"Sold upfront but not at a fixed price bro. So we’ll definitely benefit."

