A Nigerian man caught the attention of many on social media after announcing his latest purchase, a horse.

The proud horse owner shared his excitement with followers, showing the animal in a video that quickly gained attention on TikTok.

Man excitedly shows off new horse he bought

The video, posted by @Chase on TikTok, showed the man riding his new acquisition, looking really satisfied as he celebrated this achievement.

Many viewers who came across the clip took to the comments section to offer their congratulatory messages and share their thoughts.

He captioned the post:

"Congratulations to me on my first horse."

Trending clip captures the moment a Nigerian man bought his first horse. Photo credit: @Chase/TikTok.

Reactions as man buys a horse

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Fuad said:

"You go know say this one papa or mama guide came for enrollment in land cruiser not up to 2 months of learning horse riding he has got his own personal horse, horse no be 500k fa anyways congratulations bro,you no go ever fall."

@High chief Ezeugonna said:

"Una don upgrade this pressure for this side, we still Dey plan to follow up on GLE now una don switch to horse."

@Imole said:

"You check if the catalyst still Dey intact make e no go dey consume grass too much o."

@CoolThugXc said:

"How can I like this video more than once. I just have obsession for horse. Make God bless me."

@neyo_of_lagos said:

"Brand new 2024 horse challengers, v8, 23Liter engine, brown color with white interior. Congrats bro."

@EGO CHUKWU said:

"Congrats bro if them say e easy make them price am and take enough bakii."

@BigChiz 4F said:

"Which one be you no go Dey buy fuel, say e no go dey treat am and feed the horse."

@MANIX reacted:

"Nothing concern this one and fuel subsidy congratulations bro more horses."

@Big mopol said:

"The problem wey go make us download Cardin because of 3k may no be our portion."

@Drizzy/ Crypto Trader said:

"Fuel don cost. I understand son naa horse everybody go dey ride. My guy wan sell his 2017 model."

@LONER_DC added:

4"And fuel don cost o. Smart move."

@Abdul Samson said:

"Please I need some to buy the middle one I am in cracking please how much they selling it the black one horse how much and take your number on the 10 I'll call you and me?"

See the post below:

