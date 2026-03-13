A Nigerian lady who got N350,000 as her salary opened up about how she spent her money every month after collection

She opened up about the kind of job she does, and gave a breakdown of her monthly expenses, including amount for food and data

Many who came across the lady's post were amazed by her budget and asked inquiries about her job and certifications

A Nigerian lady who earned N350,000 as her salary gave a breakdown of her monthly expenses, which included food, data, investment and others.

She also mentioned her job and how she managed to spend the amount monthly, while keeping N20,000 as miscellaneous.

Nigerian lady who earns N350k as salary gives breakdown of monthly expenses. Photo: @gladys_ter

Source: TikTok

Lady gives breakdown of N350,000 salary

Identified on TikTok as @gladys_ter, the lady said that she worked as a product manager for two tech firms.

She stated that the sum of the salaries from the two jobs amounted to N350,000, adding that she worked remotely.

Speaking about her job in the comments, she said:

"I didn’t actually study product management in the university. I studied nursing (BNsc) but transitioned into tech."

Giving a breakdown of her expenses, she stated that she was based in Benue and kept N150,000 monthly to fund her relocation to Lagos.

She added:

"I spend N25k monthly for my Airtel unlimted bundle. Then N75k for food."

When asked why she wanted to relocate to Lagos, she answered in the comments:

"I want to relocate because Lagos has more opportunities for networking, tech events, and career growth. Even if you work remotely, your environment can still matter."

The lady also mentioned how much she paid for her stock portfolio, electricity, family support, transport and outings.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's N350k salary budget

Freddie said:

"Abeg make una advice me I’m a graduate with 4m I want to enter tech with it I’m enrolling into a tech school ( aptech) because they offer internship after you are done with your courses is it a good step to take ?"

Olamide said:

"bro, do not come to lagos unless you plan to stay with someone. it's not worth it. stay in Benue and increase your earning power before you that."

heskayhennyorla said:

"200k job outside lagos better pass 400k in lagos."

naomi.hates.everyone said:

"how did u go about being a product manager? did u get a degree?"

Pharaoh said:

"I know you want to go to lagos to help yourself and also improve your earnings... but please, I promise you it is not worth it... at least not now. You'd not live a comfortable life on 350k. please oh Gladys, you can always fly to lagos at will for networking events if your earning is up to like a million in a state where the standard of living is lower."

Betty_ish said:

"I give my babe 345k and keep the remaining 5k for garri and data. I too love that boy."

A Nigerian lady mentions how she spends her N350k salary every month. Photo: @gladys_ter

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a lady in the UK gave a breakdown of her weekly expenses, while another shared the breakdown of her and her husband's expenses in Canada.

Lady leaves office work for mortuary job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom got people talking as she opened up about leaving her office job to work in a mortuary.

She shared her reason in a video that she posted on her TikTok page, revealing that she had once worked in a Nigerian mortuary.

Her video went viral and many who came across the footage were wowed by her motivation behind her career path.

Source: Legit.ng