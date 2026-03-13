A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, went viral on social media after posting her grade

A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who had a tough start in the university, took to social media to celebrate academic achievements.

The young lady mentioned a record she just set following her graduation from the university, and also explained how she gained admission to study at UNILAG.

UNILAG graduate shares inspiring story

As the first child, Osikomaiya Oluwadamilola confessed that her education journey at UNILAG was tough, but in the end, she did well after graduating with good grades and setting a record.

She wrote on her LinkedIn page:

"I am deeply grateful to God for this journey 🥹

"Graduation is not just an ending, it’s the beginning of a new chapter 🎓.

"In 2019, I gained admission into the prestigious University of Lagos. I matriculated in 2020, and last week, on the 20th of January 2026, I finally graduated 🎉."

She spoke specifically about her experience and health condition at the university, as she often felt lonely and battled health challenges, but things eventually turned around for her.

"Story time 🤭 (first post here btw)… My first year at UNILAG was honestly tough. As an introvert and the first child, I felt very lonely and sad. I had no one to look up to on campus except God and my family.

"After COVID-19, time seemed to move so fast, but my health struggled. I fell sick often and visited the medical center so much it felt like a second home. At some point, a close coursemate even asked if everything was okay. I explained that I had an ulcer. My first year was filled with tears and silent prayers."

UNILAG graduate sets new record

Osikomaiya Oluwadamilola wrote in her LinkedIn post that she received support from her fellowship at the university and was eventually able to graduate with a 2:1, becoming the first-ever graduate in her family and setting a record for the younger ones.

She continued:

"But with time, things began to change. Life got better. I grew closer to my course mates, and I’m especially grateful to my faculty fellowship, CFC (Communicators for Christ). This family made me feel at home and helped me find my footing at the University of Lagos.

"Along the way, I discovered my passion for writing and marketing. In my second year, I started my bedding business, Cotton Crest, and I began to gain clarity about my goals and direction in life.

"My journey at UNILAG taught me that goals are achievable; it’s only a matter of time. If you stay consistent and trust the process, you will surely get there

"I am incredibly grateful to my lecturers 🙏

"I am grateful for Mavericks ’23 🙏.

"✔️ B.Sc. in Mass Communication achieved with God.

"✔️ First B.Sc. holder from the Osikomaiya family, and more to come.

"✔️ Business owner.

"Lastly, I am very open to learning, especially in marketing, because trees don’t grow overnight. Growth takes time 😌 and I am so proud to have graduated from the University of Lagoswith a Second Class Upper in Mass Communication.

"I remain,

"Oluwadamilola Osikomaiya Adeshola.

"Your marketing enthusiast."

