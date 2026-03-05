A Nigerian teacher has shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok narrating her recent experience with one of her male students

In a video, the government school teacher narrated how the student criticised her appearance unprovoked

While sharing her experience online, the teacher broke down in tears and begged parents to train their children well

A Nigerian teacher stirred emotional reactions on TikTok after sharing her experience with a male student in school.

She tearfully narrated how the young boy made some comments that pierced her heart negatively to the point of tears.

Teacher in tears over student's comments

Identified as @GinaGojo on TikTok, the teacher shared how the painful encounter with a male student transpired.

According to her, the incident happened after she finished teaching a class, and the student suddenly lashed out at her, criticising her appearance without provocation.

The hurtful comment touched the teacher, who has long struggled with body image issues and has been subjected to similar hurtful remarks about her appearance throughout her life.

In her post, the teacher appealed to parents to instil kindness and respect in their children, emphasising the potential consequences of unchecked hurtful behaviour.

She recounted her efforts to be a friendly and approachable figure to her students, despite her own struggles with self-doubt and body positivity.

In her words:

"Please learn how to train your children well you learn to train your children well so that they don't carry curses that they're not supposed to carry and they don't end up failing at life and you're blaming your village people. I'm 23 I teach at a government school and I've been working here for a while now. I try my best to do what is good and do well at my job. I finished teaching SS1 today, I teach civic education and when I got to the class, I saw this guy in front of me, he was acting somehow I asked him is everything okay with you, he said yes everything is okay, so while I was teaching I saw him moving around, but I just asked him where are you going to, he shook his head like this and went back to his seat only for me to leave the class and he shouted 'you no even fine self'. I ignored, he came to the door and shouted you 'worwor'.

"Now as someone who's always struggling with body positivity and growing up around people who always commented on me, asked me if I was related to my siblings, you know, things like that. You know, and even being with people who always mocked me and made me feel worse about how I look, I just want to say that people should learn to spread more kindness and train your children. Because if with my pain I utter a word and curse this boy, it will definitely happen, don't you see? That's how curses work, you know. Because people are trying their best to do what they can to get along in life, and I'm just trying to figure out my life. So you cannot come here and just ruin my entire day, ruin my entire vibe. And I know that for something to affect me like this, it means that it's true or they believe it's true. And to an extent, you know, based on how my life has gone so far, I've continued to believe so. So I've been trying to, you know, speak affirmation, try and put myself together, make sure that I look okay. But to just hear that unprovoked. I try my best to be friendly. I mean, set quizzes, I'm very jovial, you know, very friendly. I try to not take this teaching thing too disciplinary, so you don't feel like it's the end of the world, because there's life after school, you get. But for some of you to have said that to me unprovoked, when I didn't even do anything to you, I didn't even say anything to you, it's just wild."

Reactions as teacher shares experience with student

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the emotional post.

@Caroltta said:

"Wait!! You think you aren’t beautiful?? You? Maybe you should change your mirror cuz I went your page and you’re really pretty."

@Moira Yiryel said:

"You're very pretty. Sometimes people say things that are not true because you have something they don't have. Ignore negative comments from people."

@Daniel Dozie said:

"Person wey you suppose give assignment. Like, find the reason for the ongoing war between Iran, Israel and US. By the way, you're beautiful, Sis."

@HAWTIES ASABA THRIFT VENDOR said:

"First in my bloodline to see a teacher crying because of what a student said instead of giving the student wotowoto."

@Adufe4women added:

"Omooooo l wish I can hug you right now you’re beautiful I swear, you need to work on your self esteem, you’ve got the lips that people will pay millions for (pink and plumpy), you have a very beautiful skin n a very well carved eyebrow, i love the shape of your face, this is not to make you feel good, it is a fact that you look good, l promise, please don’t ever underestimate your beauty."

See the post below:

