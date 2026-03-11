A young Nigerian woman in Canada shared how she shipped foodstuffs and clothing items from Nigeria to Canada

A woman in Canada who shipped foodstuf from Nigeria mentions amount she spent.



Identified as @life.as.ngozi on TikTok, the lady said she spent about N500,000 to ship her goods, adding that it took two weeks for her to receive her items.

She stated that things were expensive in Canada and that was why she preferred shipping her foodstuff rather than buying in Canada.

Speaking about the amount and weight of the items, she said:

"500k plus , everything was over 100kg."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's shipping from Canada to Nigeria

wakawaka_40 said:

"Ever since I came into the country honestly cargo my goods from naija have been the best decision ever because this things cost more like you said. Last month I paid 650k shipping 85kg stuff down,i don’t sleep on it because using $1000 dollar to buy goods here won’t last three months. You had done d best."

Kamdora said:

"I paid almost 800k for extra luggage. Didn’t mean anything to me then but Omo now ehn, I need that money but I’m happy I brought all my things."

lya Mari Eto Of Canada said:

"pleased let me know the agency and there company in Nigeria to Calgary l need your help about this because I want to ship good food."

Somyy Esq said:

"I remember when you were in unizik your early YouTube days congratulations on moving."

Jhannete said:

"I agree with you, things are freaking expensive and like you said, CAD is not as strong as the US dollar. I still prefer buying my stuffs from Nigeria."

vincentdubem said:

"Na wetin my papa tell me that year don’t worry you’ll buy all those things when you get there as I enter omo I see wiii."

Olu-Ken logistics said:

"We can help you ship your food items from Nigeria to Canada and we also do sea cargo . Kindly send us a dm for more details."

A woman ships foodstuff and skincare items from Lagos to Canada.

