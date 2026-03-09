Video as Man Who Challenged Robbers and Gained Possession of Their Gun Testifies in Church
1 min read
- A Nigerian man, David Emmanuel Adebayo, recently went viral for challenging robbers during an attack
- The brave man had reportedly left the bank with about N10 million when the robbers quickly intercepted him
- During the attack, he challenged the robbers and in the process, took possession of one of their guns
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
More details soon....
Source: Legit.ng
Authors:
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.
Tags: