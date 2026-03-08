Two Killed, Several Injured as Projectile Hits Saudi Arabia
- A military projectile struck a residential compound in Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia, leaving two people dead and 12 others injured
- Authorities said the victims were residents of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities while emergency teams responded quickly to the scene
- Saudi Civil Defense condemned the targeting of civilian facilities and described it as a violation of international humanitarian law
A military projectile struck a residential compound used by a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj, Saudi authorities confirmed on Sunday. Two people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in the incident.
According to Saudi Gazette, Saudi Civil Defense said the projectile hit the residential site and caused damage to the facility. Emergency response teams arrived shortly after the incident and carried out standard rescue and safety procedures.
Casualties confirmed after projectile strike
Authorities said the two victims were residents of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities. Twelve other people at the compound suffered various injuries during the strike.
Civil Defense officials said the affected area also recorded material damage following the impact.
A spokesperson for the agency said emergency teams handled the situation according to established safety protocols. Medical assistance was provided to the injured.
The spokesperson added that attempts to strike civilian facilities violate international humanitarian law
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng