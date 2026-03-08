A military projectile struck a residential compound in Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia, leaving two people dead and 12 others injured

Authorities said the victims were residents of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities while emergency teams responded quickly to the scene

Saudi Civil Defense condemned the targeting of civilian facilities and described it as a violation of international humanitarian law

A military projectile struck a residential compound used by a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj, Saudi authorities confirmed on Sunday. Two people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in the incident.

According to Saudi Gazette, Saudi Civil Defense said the projectile hit the residential site and caused damage to the facility. Emergency response teams arrived shortly after the incident and carried out standard rescue and safety procedures.

Casualties confirmed after projectile strike

Authorities said the two victims were residents of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities. Twelve other people at the compound suffered various injuries during the strike.

Civil Defense officials said the affected area also recorded material damage following the impact.

A spokesperson for the agency said emergency teams handled the situation according to established safety protocols. Medical assistance was provided to the injured.

The spokesperson added that attempts to strike civilian facilities violate international humanitarian law

Source: Legit.ng