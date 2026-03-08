A man based in the United Kingdom has opened up about the serious concerns that influenced his decision to leave Nigeria

According to the Nigerian man in the diaspora, he couldn't see himself paying for expensive healthcare in Nigeria while his child's life would still be in danger

He added that he couldn't beg for opportunities, or serve as a lap dog to politicians and that he couldn't collect grants for non-existent problems

Peter Ayeni, a UK-based Nigerian man, has highlighted 14 reasons he left Nigeria to restart life abroad.

In a Facebook post which has been met with mixed reactions, Peter opened up about the issues that influenced his relocation.

A Nigerian man based in the UK gave 14 reasons he left Nigeria. Photo Credit: Peter Ayeni

Source: Facebook

Reasons man left Nigeria for UK

According to Peter, one of the reasons he left Nigeria was that he could not be a lap dog to politicians, or pad contracts, or collect grants for problems that don't exist.

Other reasons for relocating, which Peter shared, included that he couldn't pay for expensive healthcare in Nigeria, and his child's life would still be put in danger.

Peter further said he left Nigeria because he didn't want his background to limit him or beg for jobs for his children. Peter's Facebook post read:

"Why do I leave Nigeria?

"I can’t beg,

"I can’t be politicians lap dogs,

"I can’t pad contract,

"I can’t collect grant for problem that don’t exist.

"I can’t fabricate invoices for my NGO,

"I can’t worship my Pastor,

"I can’t pay for expensive healthcare and my child life is put in danger,

"I don’t believe god loves me more than my neighbour.

"I can't pray for NEPA to bring light.

"I am not a tither.

"I can’t beg for opportunity.

"I don’t have connections.

"I don’t want my background to limit me.

"I don’t want to beg for jobs for my children."

A UK-based Nigerian man says he relocated abroad because he could not beg for opportunities in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Peter Ayeni

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

UK-based man's reasons for leaving stir reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UK-based man's post below:

Sam Jayeoba said:

"You see that No 9, I will never do it again in this life. Something that common sense and a serious governance can fix in 1yr, disturbing God for what He already gave you resources to fix."

Jude Barry Sunday said:

"Peter don see the light, see as him neck long give peter few months make peter come share him experience."

Gbopemi Oyediran said:

"I can't continue to allow Lagos state task force drag me out of my vehicle everyday at Oshodi under bridge."

Tofa Albashir Seidou said:

"Always demarketing your nation.

"It didn't work for you here but alot are making it here."

Femi Ogunshola said:

"Not all Nigerians are doing this Peter. There are Nigerians I know doing great without having to do all of these, leaving Nigeria was a choice for you laced with opportunity."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a businessman who returned to Nigeria years ago had shared why he ran back to America.

Man shares why he left Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who relocated to the UK had explained why he left Nigeria.

The UK immigrant, known on TikTok as @ijowest, said he did it for his own sake. He said his children would find their path, just as he did, irrespective of where they were born.

@ijowest further said he can't pressure himself to fulfil his children's destiny, which he has no idea about how it would play out.

Source: Legit.ng