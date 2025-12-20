A United Kingdom immigrant has sparked a debate about parents' duties to their children, as he spoke about why he left Nigeria

According to the man, he did not relocate to the UK because of his children and gave a selfish reason for his migration

While some people faulted his reason for relocating, others hailed his explanation about not owing his kids geographic placement

A Nigerian man who relocated to the UK has disclosed on TikTok that he did not do it for his children.

The UK immigrant, known on TikTok as @ijowest, said he did it for his own sake.

He stated that his children would find their path, just like he did, irrespective of where they were born.

@ijowest further said he can't pressure himself to fulfil his children's destiny, which he has no idea about how it would play out.

He added that he only owes his children good parenting and not geographical placement. He wrote:

"I didn't relocate because of my children. I did for myself.

"Anywhere I birth them, they will find their path just like I did for myself. I can't pressure myself to fulfill another person's destiny I know nothing about. I owe them nothing but good parenting. Not geographic placement."

Reactions trail man's reason for relocating

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Lion🦁 said:

"No lies o..That good parenting, proper upbringing to the best of my power, letting them know God, give them good education and quality life to stand alone when they grow, once e pass this, I cannot suffer myself ooo..I also want to enjoy life."

Tabitha🥰🥰 said:

"You did for them unknowingly, that exposure alone is enough…… they have their part to live the way they want but trust me a working system is for their advantage."

The Luxe Laurlah💟 said:

"When I say this, people judge me as a bad mother 😂😂😂😂let me live my life, they will live theirs😂And if I decide to relocate back home, it’s still my decision!!!"

imadeomoregie said:

"U owe them quality education and moral guidance. with that they can sort themselves."

akinade145 said:

"You can give your children everything and they become lazy and entitled. Me i go enjoy my life first abeg."

sommieyy said:

"You owe your children everything! If you’re not ready to give don’t bring them on earth."

Barrister Abiodun UK 🇬🇧 said:

"You will even provide the best parental support than those selfish parents claiming false excuses for their silly mistakes."

