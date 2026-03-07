A Nigerian man has criticised a 'generous' man who recently spoilt a lady with a very expensive new car

The man reportedly purchased the car to thank the lady for unblocking him on a particular social media platform

Mixed reactions trailed the post as some people criticised the giver while others, especially ladies, praised him

A Nigerian man's extravagant gesture towards a lady he admired has sparked mixed reactions from many on social media.

The man gifted the lady a luxury car as a token of appreciation for unblocking him on a social media platform, leaving many stunned by his actions.

Man gifts lady car for unblocking him

The story was shared by @spyderrmann on X, who expressed disappointment at the man's decision, causing lots of reactions from users.

A handwritten note accompanying the gift revealed the man's intense praise for the lady, stating she was worth every bit of the expensive gesture.

In his words:

"Dear gorgeous Precious, thank you for unlocking me. You are such an expensive girl but you're worth every bit of it. I hope this car makes you as happy as you make me and I promise you'll never have to block me again."

Reactions as man gifts lady car for unblocking him

The post drew mixed response, with some Nigerians criticising the giver for his lavish spending, while others, mainly women, commended him for his generosity.

Many questioned why something as costly as a car would be the price for unblocking someone, while others saw it as a romantic gesture.

Boy Izzy said:

"That’s a real man. A real man will go any length to prove his love and he did it by gifting her a car. She’s a princess and don’t deserve to be stressed."

Tune Chi said:

"Naija men too much fgs. Gats be skit sha, it can't be real. Because what the actual fuckkk?"

Chimaeze reacted:

"Some men are over doing it. What is this?"

Turnx said:

"Oh he use car dey apologize?? So girls no dey take sorry again ?"

Alvan Alvan reacted:

"I don't want to believe this is real. Else the person involved is one old money embezzling thief politician. Na only them de press money like this and be begging ontop. And anyday he stops pressing money, he will be blocked again."

Treasure reacted:

"God Abeg make me self experience princess treatment for once."

Oba Owolemi said:

"Why I no come this life as woman. All this my wickedness just dey waste sha."

Ochuks said:

"Brooooo is this real? Like is he begging and spending money on someone who is not a virginn all because of pvssy?"

Mykell said:

"What if he did something wrong to the girl? So he had to use both the car and letter to apologise."

Crypto Elite said:

"For woman wey another man Dey knackk like werey, for woman wey fit don try 4 some with guys, one mumu Dey do all this for."

Kingsley reacted:

"De girl has gotten him cooked. Anything that she wants, she will go for de block and get it."

Moses Bliss reacted:

"An intentional man. Meanwhile. Universe if for any reason I'll do this to a girl for blocking me in the future, no allow me get money abeg."

Reerah reacted:

"Yall sound so pained in this CS she’s my friend and yes he got her a car cause she deserves it plus that’s not the only thing she got."

Degen reacted:

"His money his rules

Y’all should stop crying. As long as no be your money him use buy am LOCK UP."

Nwachinaemelu added:

"Even if I have money like Dangote, I would first buy car for everyone in my village before buying for someone just for unblocking me."

