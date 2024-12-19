A man who lives in New York, United States, has broken silence on what made him leave Nigeria

The businessman, who is into agriculture and real estate, said he had moved back to Nigeria years ago

His story has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) as people shared their thoughts on the state of affairs in Nigeria

A businessman, Femi, who changed his mind about living in Nigeria has shared what happened.

Femi opened up while reacting to an X user's tweet about many Nigerians tired of living abroad and considering relocating home.

Femi said moving back to Nigeria years ago was a mistake. Photo Credit: @femia86

Source: Twitter

According to Femi, moving back to Nigeria was a mistake. Femi, who is into real estate and agriculture, said he faced unexpected difficulties when he returned to Nigeria years ago.

The difficulties were so much that Femi, based in New York, decided to return to America. He said he "ran back to America."

Femi did not, however, shed light on the difficulties he faced in Nigeria. His tweet read:

"Made the mistake of moving back to Nigeria a few years ago. I ran back to America when my eyes started to see wetin I no know."

See his tweet below:

Nigerian man in diaspora's story elicits reactions

@BuumiOgor said:

"Imagine saying returning to your homeland was a mistake.

"Bruhhhhhhh."

@StaceyHarrisonu said:

"It's not clear eye to relocate back to this Nigeria ooo. Unless you have lots and lots of money to buy every comfort, even buy right to live and exist like a human being."

@xkalibaer said:

"Returned back in 2013.

"Was enjoying Lag initially o until flood forced motorists to turn the front of my house into a motorway. Took off.

"Then returned in 2013. Wasn't that bad until another return in 2022. Omo."

@UdofiaEA said:

"All my friends who went back a few years ago to Nigeria from the USA to settle have returned back to USA. Two of them died in Nigeria. You call these returnees over the phone and they tell you unbelievable stories. Very discouraging. How did my Nigeria get to this level?"

@Starofdavid9 said:

"After my M.Sc in the UK, that's how I shined teeth and touched down Murtala.

"Before the clock crowed twice, I shined teeth and bought a ticket to San Diego. Haven't looked back since then.

"I'm sure Nigeria may still work, but not in our lifetime.

"Ire o."

@PrinceSomorin said:

"I was so very hopeful for your success Femo.

"I think/hope you’ll give it another shot in the future and you’ll be better prepared.

"There are many Nigerians that equally fled back to the U.S. when Nigeria started doing Nigeria to them."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a doctor who had schooled in Ukraine and came back to Nigeria shared why he relocated overseas again.

PhD graduate shares why he relocated again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UK-schooled PhD graduate who returned to Nigeria shared why he moved abroad again.

According to the PhD graduate, he was paid £1,550 (N3.4 million) as his monthly allowance but got a job with a salary of about N250k when he returned to Nigeria.

Soon after returning to Nigeria, the PhD graduate said he realised his foolishness as he had thought the country valued his expertise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng