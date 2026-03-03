Miriam, an alleged sister of actor IK Ogbonna, has recounted what she went through when she was still a singer

A man had asked a question on X about jobs that almost cost people their lives before they quit

What she said happened to her about five times made many women reflect on what women go through daily

Nollywood actress Miriam Ogbonna, who is said to be an alleged sister of actor IK Ogbonna, has shared some of the experiences she went through in the music industry.

The actress used to be a music star before she quit and switched to the movie industry. She has featured in several films alongside notable actors, including Frederick Leonard and others.

An X user had raised a question about jobs that almost cost people their lives before they quit. Reacting to the post, Ogbonna shared some unpleasant experiences about her time as a singer.

According to her, she was almost abused one day while sleeping in a studio. She noted that she felt a strange touch and saw a producer allegedly trying to take advantage of her.

Miriam shares more about alleged abuse

Speaking further, Miriam Ogbonna claimed that a veteran in the industry once forced her to engage in inappropriate acts with her hand.

In another instance, she said she had to sleep on the beach where touts stayed because a music producer withdrew accommodation he had promised her after she refused to sleep with him.

According to her, the privilege was withdrawn because she did not give in to his demands.

Fans react to Miriam’s outburst

Reacting to her revelations, many fans expressed sympathy for the former music star.

They noted that such incidents are not limited to the music industry, adding that women are often victims and are labelled bitter when they speak out.

Reactions trail Miriam Ogbonna’s claim

Reactions have trailed the post made by actress Miriam Ogbonna about her unpleasant experience while she was a music star. Here are some comments below:

@aku_chukwuh reacted:

"Is funny or story until it happens to your sister or daughter ,this country sha."

@johnson_adesanya reacted:

"All these happens everywhere even in the Nollywood... A very sad occurrence but God still dey help sha."

@drjiru_saks shared:

"It happens to women in every sector in Nigeria!! For real."

@blessing721004 wrote:

"Men will always say story till it's their sisters or daughters. These are real issues women face."

@ iamsomavic commented:

"I remember when I was looking for job omg any body I meet will tell me my boss will sleep u first."

@lily__inno wrote:

"If you address it, they would dismissively call you a bitter woman with baggages,who needs to heal Or say you have a victim mentality. They rather call you names than change."

