Orupabo Lolia, a UK-based Nigerian lady, has left internet users in stitches after displaying a poorly-written 'important' notice she saw at a club in London.

Lolia was amused by the way the notice was written and wondered who wrote it.

Sharing the notice on Facebook, Lolia wrote:

"I go club for London see wetin I see, what is “Sleepers”,

“Club ours”? Bruhhh who typed this sh.t.

"WHO TYPED THIS SH.T????"

Content of poorly-written notice at club

The notice Lolia saw at the club was a warning from the management of the facility for clubgoers against outfits they do not allow.

The outfits include tracksuits, joggers, hoodies and shorts. Other things banned at the club are e-cigarettes, slippers and shisha puff. Clubgoers were also advised to dress smartly.

However, in the notice, the club management misspelt slippers as 'sleepers', hours as 'ours' and wrote shisha puff as one word - shishapuff. Legit.ng also observed that the notice had poor use of capitalisation.

The notice read:

"IMPORTANT NOTICE.

"Please No Tracksuits, Joggers, Hoodies, E-Cigarettes, Shishapuff, Shorts And Sleepers Are Not Allowed In The Lounge During Club Ours. Please Dress Smart.

"Thanks Management."

London club's notice amuses people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the notice that the lady saw at the club below:

Teks-Tee Phrancis said:

"Illiterates beyond borders."

Goodluck Ataria said:

"Can London people do without Tracksuits?

"Well, what do I know 👀."

Chi Amaka said:

"Nah olodo write this thing.

"Club ours."

MK Dominic said:

"No be everybody wey go white man land sabi English."

Dåvé Trìllz said:

"Which one be E-ciggareth again na. Abi na Electronic Cigarette???🤔🤔🤔 Or the typist was stammering there🤔."

Okoro Teidor said:

"E supposed be club oasis."

Chinedum Nwankwo said:

"He was drunk 🤣🤣 when he typed it."

