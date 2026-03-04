A lady who went on a vacation to Dubai amid the ongoing war between US, Iran and Israel has shared a video online

In the now-viral clip which she posted via her official TikTok account, she captured how the trip turned into a scary one

Netizens who came across her video on the platform did not hesitate to drop their opinions in the comments

A lady's vacation to Dubai took an unexpected turn when she found herself caught in the midst of a tense conflict, and she shared a scary video of her experience online.

She posted a clip that showed her and others taking a quick cover for safety amid the ongoing war between Iran, Israel and US.

Lady shares her scary experience in Dubai amid the war with Iran. Photo credit: @Mia Plainer/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts scary video in Dubai

The video also captured the view of war equipment flying through the air, leaving everyone ravaged by fear and uncertainty.

Identified as @Mia Plainer on TikTok, the lady and her friends were seen lying down at intervals, trying to stay safe as the situation got heated around them.

At other times, they were seen running for cover, their movements very sharp as they tried to avoid the escalating violence.

"Editing our Dubai trip as if it's a movie but it's actually our reality," she captioned the video.

Lady posts video of her frightening experience in Dubai amid the war with Iran. Photo credit: @Mia Plainer/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady posts scary experience in Dubai

The video sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many expressing shock and concern for the lady's safety.

Others praised her for documenting the experience and sharing it online with her followers, despite the looming danger.

Angels said:

"There's this guy Silas, he claims he's from the future and back in august he said that on february 28 this will happen, it's scary how accurate his prediction was."

@Shamsa Al Sharif ssid:

"We all slept in our houses and if u dont have money for hotel the government would pay for ur hotel. This is overreaction and not true."

@ kapcher reacted:

"Honestly people are so dramatic why all of that we are outside enjoying our own lives. Nothing wrong."

@Outtasight reacted:

"Matthew 24:6, "You will hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that you are not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. its does not mean its the end yet. Please spread the Gospel it will only take a few minutes out of your day."

@Bee said:

"Bad timing but this is actually the most fitting use of this “trend” compared to other holiday ones I’ve seen."

@Ariig Elsoudany reacted:

"U guys are being so dramatic wr out almost everyday idk if we are in the same dubai tbh."

@Fa6mh said:

"This is too much drama. Just chill, go out, and enjoy some coffee and the good weather in Dubai, that’s what we are all doing right now. No drama, habibi."

See the post below:

Lady in Dubai sees 'missile' close to building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady living in Dubai cried out bitterly on social media after having a terrifying experience at her residence.

In a now-viral video on TikTok, the lady claimed that the missiles allegedly fired by Iran came very close to her building.

Source: Legit.ng