A Nigerian lady has shared a post disclosing the 'craziest' response she received from a company while being let go from a job she had already started

In a now-viral tweet shared via her official account, she displayed a screenshot of the message and expressed confusion

Social media users who came across the post on the X app shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A Nigerian lady has shared the unusual termination email that she received from a company recently.

A photo of the email sparked reactions on social media, with many sharing their own experiences of receiving similar responses from companies.

Lady displays unusual termination email

The lady had already started working with the company and was surprised by the feedback she received from them.

Identified as @Jumoke_SMM on X, she shared a screenshot of the email, expressing her confusion at the company's pattern of letting people go.

The response acknowledged her potential but stated that the company couldn't match her abilities, wishing her well in her future endeavours.

In their exact words:

"Dear Jumoke, thank you for interviewing with us. After reflecting as a team, we want to be honest with you. Our conversation wasn't about whether you were good enough. It was about whether we could truly match your potential. The consensus was clear; you deserve a bigger stage than what we can offer right now. We wish you all the best."

Sharing the chat online, the lady hinted to her followers that she had not received that kind of termination message before.

She said:

"I just received the craziest response. Because tell me what is this?"

Reactions as lady displays email from company

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Chioma Nwagwu said:

"Like I don't understand. The rate at which recruiters reject freelancers now enh all in the name of they cannot match your potential Jummy love bigger stage await you just like they've said. It's just a matter of time."

Oluebube wrote:

"So you don't know? You are big nau. I've once been rejected like this before. They told me that I have alot of potential and look like someone who will leave them immediately I see a better opportunity so there's no need for them to hire me. They might feel guilty for hiring you because you're too good."

Yetunde said:

"Chaiii.They lose no be you lose. Cheer up better offer is on the wayyyy."

Larry Timz said:

"Their budget for you made them insecure, so they felt it's better to let you go. Something bigger is coming."

Big Darz said:

"You are big! and they probably don’t want to give you money you would curse them for."

Nora Bawa said:

"I received similar response to a role I applied last week and it broke me cause I really wanted that role. I cried, shook it off and kept moving. You will get the bigger stage J. Surely and certainly! Sending you hugs."

Marietta added:

"It's their loss jor. They said you deserve a bigger stage. Trust me that world class stage will be here in no time. Good riddance to bad rubbish jare. Dont mind them jummy. You are who you are. You are BIG. Don't dim your light for anyone to shine. Dem dey ment."

Lady rejected by 15 companies after interview

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady grabbed attention online as she spoke about her need for a job and the challenges she faced during interviews.

She explained that she has attended about 15 job interviews but was rejected because of what was in her CV.

