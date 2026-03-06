A University of Ibadan student who switched from biochemistry to pharmacy in his second year has graduated with a first-class honours degree

The pharmacy graduate had a 3.73 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) on a 4.0 grading system, to emerge as the best male student and sixth overall best in the faculty

He reflected on his 200 level transition from biochemistry to pharmacy, noting that it was a difficult phase of his academic journey

Atoyebi Dolapo, a University of Ibadan fresh graduate, has celebrated on Facebook after he earned a first-class honours degree in pharmacy.

Dolapo emerged as the sixth overall best student in his faculty and the best graduating male student after having a CGPA of 3.73 on a 4.0 grading system.

UI first-class graduate reflects on academic journey

Dolapo, in a Facebook post, disclosed that he transferred to pharmacy department from biochemistry in his second year at the university.

He admitted that it wasn't an easy phase of his academic journey, as he faced pressure and uncertainty after leaving his former department.

However, something unexpected happened to him in 200 level that changed everything.

"...It took me back to 200 Level — when I crossed from Biochemistry to Pharmacy. That transition was not easy. It felt like passing through “fire.” The pressure, the uncertainty, leaving my former department — it was emotionally and academically demanding. But God saw me through.

"Then something happened in 200L that changed everything.

"A lady once approached me and said she didn’t understand certain concepts. That moment sparked what later became The Helpers Group. From teaching for 5 hours straight, to late-night explanations, to voice notes in DMs alongside friends like Benjamin Ehuwa, Israel Ogundeyi, Idris Isola Adeniran, and others — it became more than tutoring. It became purpose.

"Seeing these colleagues pass… some with distinctions… seeing them excel — that gave me a deeper joy than any personal award ever could. ❤️

"That, to me, is the greatest distinction.

"I am grateful for the wisdom, strength, safety, and grace that carried me through this journey.

"And this is just the beginning..." his Facebook post read in part.

A fresh graduate of the University of Ibadan says he was formerly studying biochemistry. Photo Credit: Atozenema Bycamistron Danithrozonaties Drollycrown

