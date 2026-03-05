Victor Dada graduated with First Class in Engineering from UI, earning the Dean’s Honours Award with a 3.88/4.0 GPA

A first-class engineering graduate of the University of Ibadan has shared more details about the intense academic pressure he faced during his final year in school.

The graduate, Victor Dada, opened up about his experience in a post on LinkedIn, revealing that he often slept very late while trying to balance academics with leadership responsibilities.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Victor once shared that his journey to the university was not easy. According to him, he finished secondary school in 2015 and had to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times before eventually gaining admission to study engineering at the institution.

In his recent post, he disclosed that his final year at the University of Ibadan was one of the most demanding periods of his academic life.

According to Victor, he graduated with a GPA of 3.88 out of 4.0 and received the Dean’s Honours Award from the Faculty of Technology for his outstanding performance.

UI engineering graduate shares challenges attaining first-class

He explained that the academic session was particularly challenging because he was also serving as a president in a fellowship group while holding other leadership positions.

The engineering graduate added that he had to manage a heavy academic workload that included 16 courses, laboratory practicals, workshops, weekly reports, and a demanding final-year project.

Because of all these commitments, he opened up that most nights ended around 2 a.m. or sometimes 3 a.m., leaving him frequently sleep-deprived.

Despite the challenges, Victor said the experience stretched him mentally, physically, and spiritually while teaching him discipline, structure, and sacrifice.

The graduate expressed gratitude to the people who supported and encouraged him during the demanding period.

He said in part in the LinkedIn post:

"Last session, I had the honour of receiving the Dean’s Honours Award from the Faculty of Technology, University of Ibadan, with a GPA of 3.88/4.0

What makes this even more meaningful is what that year looked like behind the scenes.

It was my final year.

I was serving as President.

And, of course, a demanding final year project.

My sleeping schedule? Let’s just say it’s still in recovery mode.

At first, I was so scared about how my academics would turn out seeing how many things I was involved in, but I am grateful for people I had around me.

I realised that it was possible and I had to give it all that it required

Most nights ended at 2am… sometimes 3am."

