A Nigerian lady has pointed out an observation about the name of the street leading to Alexx Ekubo's hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, ahead of his funeral

The Nollywood actor passed away at 40 on May 11 at Evercare Hospital in Lagos after a brief battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer (Stage 4)

Ahead of the actor's burial, pictures from his hometown have emerged on social media, as people continued to mourn the loved Nollywood star

A lady, known on Facebook as Queen Cabinet, has stirred reactions on the social media platform after sharing pictures from the hometown of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who died on May 11 after a battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Queen first shared a photo of the name of the street leading to Alexx's family house in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Nollywood fans have continued to mourn the demise of Alexx Ekubo. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo, Queen Cabinet

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo's hometown street's name

Queen posted a street sign that read, "7 Ekubo Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa Ujari, Arochukwu", urging netizens to check it out.

She also posted a photo of a building under construction which reportedly belongs to the late actor, as well as an untarred road leading to his hometown house and expressed confidence that the state governor would fix it.

Queen also reposted the funeral arrangements of Alexx as released by his family after his death was confirmed, and it went thus:

"• Wake Keep: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 – 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

"• Funeral Service & Reception: Thursday, June 18, 2026 – Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu.

"• Interment: Thursday, June 18, 2026 – Family house, 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Arochukwu."

She prayed for his soul to rest in peace as she reflected on his legacy.

A lady mourns the passing of Alexx Ekubo. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo, Queen Cabinet

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail photos from Alexx Ekubo's hometown

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the photos from Alexx Ekubo's hometown below:

Esther Dominic said:

"This ground don swallow."

Cecilia Nzeada said:

"This life is nothing.

"All matters is to make peace with God almighty be for you die."

Faith Onoh Ada said:

"This world na paw paw. Jolly today forget tomorrow. Vanity upon vanity."

Mhiz Cynthia said:

"Ikuku goes home in style.. even in death you're still a star."

Uche Shirley Okafor said:

"This is still so deep.. This hurts deep down."

Agnes Kahyata said:

"I'm loosing it each time i read about burial arrangements i want to faint, i don't even have energy to comment, if you see no comment from this side im completely finished im drained i really have no strength i don't think i can work on this big final day."

Deberechi Chinaza Agnes said:

"My prayer for him is to make it into Eternity cos even if he gets buried in the most expensive care or casket it does not determine where his soul goes so as people still living on this Earth ,let us try to live a holy and a life pleasing to God ,believe it or not it's either hell or heaven."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a photographer had shared a rare picture from Alexx Ekubo's burial setup.

Celebrities storm Abia for Alexx Ekubo's funeral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that celebrities had stormed Abia State for the funeral of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo.

The vibrant star passed on after a battle with cancer, and a Service of Songs was held for him in Lagos State, featuring a star-studded solemn assembly.

In a post circulating on Instagram, the deceased actor’s close friends, IK Ogbonna and Francis Nwaogwugu Udochukwu, owner of Vintage Motors, along with some other men, were seen in the state making preparations for the funeral service.

Source: Legit.ng