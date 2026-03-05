Assumpta Nwakile graduated with First Class Honours in Pharmacy from the University of Ibadan

She received distinction in Pharmacognosy and was named Most Outstanding Student by the Nigerian Association of Pharmacognosy

She also won multiple awards, including Best in Entrepreneurship three times and Most Versatile Student six times

A graduate of the University of Ibadan has celebrated her academic success after earning a first-class degree and receiving several awards at her induction ceremony.

The graduate, Dr Assumpta Oluomachukwu Nwakile, shared the exciting news on X, where she announced that she graduated with First Class Honours in Pharmacy.

According to her post, she also earned a distinction in Pharmacognosy and was named the Most Outstanding Student by the Nigerian Association of Pharmacognosy and Phytotherapy.

Dr Nwakile accompanied the announcement with photos from her induction ceremony, showing her dressed in her professional attire and proudly holding one of her awards.

UI pharmacy student bags first class

The award she held was a plaque recognising her as the recipient of the NAPA award.

In addition to her academic achievements, the pharmacy graduate highlighted several other recognitions she received during her time in school.

She disclosed that she won the Best in Entrepreneurship award three times and was also recognised six times as the Most Versatile Student.

Dr Nwakile further revealed that she was once named Executive of the Year for her leadership role during her time at the university.

Celebrating her accomplishment, she proudly introduced herself online as a graduate of Pharmacy from the University of Ibadan and a member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

She wrote:

"Jack of all trades, master of none?

Taarrhh!!

Inducted with First Class Honours, Distinction in Pharmacognosy and NAPA’s MOST OUTSTANDING Student.

3× Best in Entrepreneurship(SBS)

6× Most Versatile Student

1x Exco of the Year

Reintroducing, Dr. Nwakile A.O. (Pharm.D UI, mPSN)"

See her X post below:

Reactions to UI pharmacy graduate's achievements

Her post has since drawn congratulatory messages from social media users. Some of the comments are below.

@roqbo360 commented:

"Congratulations Dr Assumpta. Jack of all trades, master of all."

@Adedeji_OP wrote:

"A queen and more. Congratulations, SumSum."

@t_milola commented:

"Assumpta is that girl.

Successfully bagged a First Class and awards with a thriving business model while at it!

Congratulations Dr Nwakile."

@GEnwuchola stated:

"Congratulations o. Juggling school and business and leadership! Girl na you o."

@angelxove_01 said:

"Big Assumpta! Congratulations!!! How’s Peter?🥹"

